Cheaper Calls, Data Coming as NCC Licenses 25 New Mobile Network Operators
- The NCC has issued mobile network licenses to 25 companies that will boost mobile coverage in Nigeria
- MVNO licenses will also bridge the gap between unserved and underserved areas, and provide cheaper calls and data
- NCC actively engages with service providers, reviews licenses, and improves regulations to keep up with industry trends and developments
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has granted licenses to 25 new companies to offer mobile telecommunications services under the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) framework.
An MVNO is a company that does not own a mobile spectrum license but sells mobile services under its brand name, using the network of a licensed mobile operator.
What this means is that these companies will operate using the existing infrastructure built by established operators such as MTN, Globacom, Airtel, and 9mobile.
Benefits of the new operators
The entry of MVNOs is anticipated to introduce competitive offerings in the telecommunications market, leading to reduced costs for calls and data services for subscribers.
The Cable reports that Mohammed Babajika, director, of licensing and authorisation revealed that the new MVNOs will also help bridge the gap between unserved and underserved areas
The licensed companies
Under the MVNO framework, licenses are categorized from tier 1 to tier 5, with the former being the most basic level.
As per NCC's database, the 25 licensed companies fall into the tier 2 to tier 5 categories, while no company has acquired a tier 1 license.
Tier 2 category:
- Routelink Integrated Systems Ltd
- Hazon Technologies Limited
- Asel Telecom Nigeria Limited
- Briclinks Africa Plc
- Pisi Mobile Services Limited
- Univasa Nigeria Limited
- Imose Technologies Limited
Tier 3 category
- Amics Technologies Limited
- Zegtel Limited
- Telewyz Limited
- Siu Telecommunications Network
- Abrindex Nigeria Limited
- Metropolitan Consortium Nigeria Ltd
- IPNX Nigeria Limited
Tier 4 category
- Imbil Telecoms Solutions Nig. Ltd
- Environmental Expressions Limited
- DMK Telecommunication Nig. Ltd
Tier 5 category
- Systegra Technologies Limited
- Choffan Communications Limited
- Mab Consultant and Associates Ltd
- H & Y Business Global Limited
- Taima Technologies Ltd
- Global Communication Extension Services Ltd
- USKS Ventures International Ltd
- Paribas Communication Limited
Source: Legit.ng