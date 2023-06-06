The NCC has issued mobile network licenses to 25 companies that will boost mobile coverage in Nigeria

MVNO licenses will also bridge the gap between unserved and underserved areas, and provide cheaper calls and data

NCC actively engages with service providers, reviews licenses, and improves regulations to keep up with industry trends and developments

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has granted licenses to 25 new companies to offer mobile telecommunications services under the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) framework.

An MVNO is a company that does not own a mobile spectrum license but sells mobile services under its brand name, using the network of a licensed mobile operator.

What this means is that these companies will operate using the existing infrastructure built by established operators such as MTN, Globacom, Airtel, and 9mobile.

Benefits of the new operators

The entry of MVNOs is anticipated to introduce competitive offerings in the telecommunications market, leading to reduced costs for calls and data services for subscribers.

The Cable reports that Mohammed Babajika, director, of licensing and authorisation revealed that the new MVNOs will also help bridge the gap between unserved and underserved areas

The licensed companies

Under the MVNO framework, licenses are categorized from tier 1 to tier 5, with the former being the most basic level.

As per NCC's database, the 25 licensed companies fall into the tier 2 to tier 5 categories, while no company has acquired a tier 1 license.

Tier 2 category:

Routelink Integrated Systems Ltd

Hazon Technologies Limited

Asel Telecom Nigeria Limited

Briclinks Africa Plc

Pisi Mobile Services Limited

Univasa Nigeria Limited

Imose Technologies Limited

Tier 3 category

Amics Technologies Limited

Zegtel Limited

Telewyz Limited

Siu Telecommunications Network

Abrindex Nigeria Limited

Metropolitan Consortium Nigeria Ltd

IPNX Nigeria Limited

Tier 4 category

Imbil Telecoms Solutions Nig. Ltd

Environmental Expressions Limited

DMK Telecommunication Nig. Ltd

Tier 5 category

Systegra Technologies Limited

Choffan Communications Limited

Mab Consultant and Associates Ltd

H & Y Business Global Limited

Taima Technologies Ltd

Global Communication Extension Services Ltd

USKS Ventures International Ltd

Paribas Communication Limited

