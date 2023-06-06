Don Jazzy, music producer, has entered the beauty industry by launching his own line of beauty soaps called Drip Beauty Soap

The new product is expected to challenge established manufacturers like Unilever and bring a new level of competition to the market

Don Jazzy's launch of Drip Soap marks the beginning of an exciting chapter in his entrepreneurial journey.

Renowned music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh also known as Don Jazzy has diversified his business portfolio by entering the beauty industry.

On Monday, June 5, 2023, the talented entrepreneur unveiled his highly anticipated line of beauty soaps, named Drip Beauty Soap.

Don Jazzy ventures into beauty products Photo credit: donjazzy

Source: UGC

Speaking with journalists during the launching of the products in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer of Drip Brightening and Exfoliating Soap, Don Jazzy emphasized the remarkable benefits of Drip Beauty Soap.

He highlighted its anti-aging properties, stating that the soap helps to firm and revitalize the skin.

Furthermore, Don Jazzy revealed that Drip Beauty Soap boasts powerful antioxidants, promoting cell renewal and enhancing the skin's natural glow, Vanguard reports.

His words:

"Drip contains anti-aging properties which leaves your skin firm and more defiant. It is a powerful antioxidant that enhances cell renewal or sales turnover.

"Good morning. Friendly reminder to take your bath before joining us out in the world today. To baff Dey sweet."

The music mogul also expressed his excitement about this new venture, sharing insights into the journey that led to the creation of Drip Beauty Soap.

He revealed that he had dedicated considerable time and effort to collaborate with experts and perfect the formulations for his inaugural range of beauty soaps.

Don Jazzy's entry into the beauty industry is expected to shake up the market currently dominated by Unilever products.

