A Japanese billionaire embarking on SpaceX Starship flight to the moon has picked people to join him

Yusaku Maezawa picked a DJ, content creator, pop star and a YouTuber for his mission to the Moon

He had earlier said he was searching for a romantic partner to accompany him on the mission but called off the search

Yusaku Maezawa, the Japanese billion who booked all the seats in SpaceX Starship belonging to Elon Musk has picked his crew for the moon. It includes a pop star and a DJ.

Maezawa picked a motley crew for SpaceX’s first private flight to the moon in 2023 which includes DJ Steve Aoki and K-pop star T.O.P of the Big Bang band.

Yusaku Maezawa and Elon Musk Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

YouTuber, singer, content creator among crew

The billionaire announced a crew of 10 that includes two back-ups for the mission nicknamed “dearMoon” in a YouTube Video and in a tweet he posted on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Reports say among the billionaire’s moon mission are artists, content creators and athletes from around the globe, with YouTuber Tim Dodd and Indian actor Dev Joshi as part of the crew.

According to the Elon Musk-owned SpaceX, Maezawa and his crew will travel within 200 kilometres of the moon’s surface.

The mission’s crew will be the first humans Starship will launch, fly around the Moon and safely return to earth, SpaceX stated in a press release on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

One million people apply for mission to the moon

About a million people from 249 countries and regions around the world applied to fly with the billionaire, per SpaceX's statement.

Maezawa is a fashion tycoon with $1.7 billion in net worth. He purchased all the seats on the Starship flight back in 2018.

He had given away money as was coming back to earth from the International Space State after a 12-day trip.

In 2020, he announced he was specifically searching for a romantic female partner to join him on the moon. He later called off the search.

