Elon Musk has retained his position as the world's richest man for another weekend

Musk bounced back from a recent loss which help French billionaire Bernard Arnault to the summit

The Tesla CEO reclaimed his more familiar position after making over N1.64 trillion in one day

Elon Musk has recaptured the number one slot on the billionaire list, which he had previously lost to French billionaire Bernard Arnault between Thursday, December 9, and the early hours of Friday, December 10, 2022.

The Tesla and Twitter CEO took back his position as the richest man in the world after making a whopping $3.7 billion(N1.6trn) in hours.

According to Forbes, Musk increased his net worth to $188.7 billion on Saturday, 10 December 2022, surpassing Arnault's net worth of $187.2 billion.

Elon Musk's wealth movement Credit: Forbes

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

This means the Tesla and Twitter CEO will be closing another weekend as the world's richest man a record that stretches back since September 2021.

Who is Bernard Arnault?

French billionaire Bernard Arnault is on a roll as the year 2022 comes to an end.

Bernard Arnault is the CEO of the LVMH empire, which includes 70 fashion and cosmetics companies such as Louis Vuitton and Sephora.

Arnault began the year as the third richest man, however, he has twice this week become the world's richest man.

Other top five richest men

3- Gautam Adani- $133.9bn

4- Jeff Bezos- $$112.3bn

5- Warren Buffett- $106.3 billion

6-Bill Gates- $105.5 billion

7- Mukesh Ambani- $92.3 billion

8- Carlos Slim Helu & family- $81.5 billion

9 Larry Page-$80.8 billion

Top three richest men in Nigeria

Aliko Dangote- $12.9 billion Abdulsamad Rabiu- $7.7 billion Mike Adenuga- $5.8 billion

Elon Musk turns Twitter office to 'hotel', demands hard work

Meanwhile, Elon Musk's changes on Twitter have continued since he paid more than $44 billion two months ago

The most recent overhaul is not software, but a full makeover of what Musk believes Twitter's offices should look like

The makeover transformed the office into a hotel for employees, complete with bedsheets and wardrobes

Source: Legit.ng