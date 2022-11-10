A 33-year-old man said he quit his full-time job after he discovered a lucrative side hustle

Ryan Hagues said he makes about N6 million every month from his T-shirt printing business

He shares the best sites to learn simple designs and download them onto T-shirts

Ryan Hague said he earned $85,000 yearly as a full-time web developer, barely covering his living expenses. He felt like he needed to put more time into his job.

He knew there were opportunities to make passive income in e-commerce.

Ryan Hague and his T-Shirt Credit: Ryan Hague

Source: Getty Images

Success after failures

In 2016, after experimenting with dropshipping, he came across a Reddit post that inspired him to start a print-on-demand side business.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to Hague, Print-on-demand allows him to sell T-shirts while outsourcing the printing, packaging and shipping to a third-party vendor.

Two years ago, he made enough money to resign and focus on taking his side business full-time.

He said at 33 years of age. He averages $14,000 monthly in passive income from his print-on-demand business. He says he works just one hour daily.

How he started without a design background

Hague said his first T-shirt design was a disaster and poorly-drawn Loch Ness Monster he created using Adobe Photoshop. He found it easier to navigate Photoshop with formal training.

Best places to learn graphic design

He said he uses All Sunsets, Creative Fabrica and Vexels to make his designs. The sites, Hagues says, are good for designs and print-on-demand sellers who don’t have graphic design experience as they can download commercial-use illustrations rather than making them from scratch.

He said users on the sites pay monthly subscriptions.

Hague states that before coming up with any designs, he researches the keywords and determines which ones are more popular using the DS Amazon Quick View and PrettyMerch Chrome extensions.

How he makes passive income through print-on-demand

About 50 per cent of his passive income comes from Amazon Merch on Demand, where he sells the most items.

He outlines the process.

Create a T-shirt design and save it as a PNG file (a high-quality graphic format).

Upload your artwork onto Amazon Merch on Demand.

Choose the product type and add a description.

Amazon then creates a 3D rendering of what the shirt would look like.

Amazon creates a product listing on Amazon.com, making the design available.

Each time a customer makes a purchase, Amazon handles production, shipping and customer service.

The 33-year-old says Amazon Merch sellers earn royalty fees between 13 per cent and 37 per cent, depending on the type of product and price listing. Amazon, Hague says, predetermines listing prices that sellers choose from.

How he operates his print-on-demand

CNBC reports that his best-selling product is a standard T-Shirt. He charges $19.99 per shirt and makes a 26 per cent royalty fee per sale, making it $5.23 in profit.

Apart from T-shirts, he sells his designs on hoodies, sweatshirts, hats and other accessories like stickers and phone cases.

He says he always lists his product to make at least a $5 profit per sale but sells larger items like sweatshirts at a $10 profit.

In addition, Hague says he uses Printful, which is similar to Amazon Merch on Demand and is a cheap way to get his products in front of customers. Printful prints, packages, and delivers designs he lists on eBay and Etsy, which cost just nothing to list on eBay and less than $1 on Etsy.

26-year-old medical student buys house selling okirika from business she started with N2k

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Olivia Hillier started her side business with just $5, the equivalent of N2,000 with a T-shirt she saw in a thrift store.

The medical student at Rochester, a Michigan-based Oakland University had some experience selling a few of her old clothing items on the resale app, Poshmark. She hardly thought much of it.

But as the COVID-19 pandemic raged in 2020, Hillier noticed that other Poshmark sellers were making a profit from flipping trendy thrift store shopping.

Source: Legit.ng