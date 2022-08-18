Salaries, Allowances of Nigeria’s President, Vice President, Governors and Deputies, RMAFC Document Reveals
Salaries and allowances earned by Nigeria's elected public office holders have always been a subject of heated debates among Nigerians.
While most Nigerians believe Nigerian politicians collect bigger salaries than they should get, the politicians have always risen in defence of their take-home pay.
The Revenue Mobilsation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), among other functions, determines the remuneration appropriate for political officeholders, including the President, Vice President, Governor, Deputy Governors, Ministers, Commissioners, Special Advisers, Legislators and other public offices.
A document available on the RMAFC's website shows the salaries and allowances of the president, vice president and others covering February 2007 and June 2009.
President's salaries and allowances
According to the RMAFC document, the president's annual take-home pay, including allowances, is N14,058,820:00 (N14.0m).
The president gets N1,171,568:20 (N1.17m) per month.
Vice President's salaries and allowances
The vice president gets a total of 12,126,290:00 (N12.1m) per annum for his salaries and various allowances.
According to the document, the monthly pay stands at 1,010,524:16 (N1.01m).
Governors' salaries and allowances
The RMFAC document states that Nigerian state governors get, as salaries and allowances, N7,782,967:50 (N7.78m) per annum.
Their monthly pay is N648,580:62.
Deputy governors' salaries and allowances
The deputy governors' annual take-home pay (salaries and allowances) is N7,392,752:50 (N7.39m).
Their monthly pay is N616,062:69.
NOTE: The RMFAC document is dated February 2007 and June 2009. Thus, it may or may not reflect the salaries and allowances of the current president, vice president, governors and deputy governors.
