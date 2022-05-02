Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos has lost about $20 billion of his fortune as the share of the company went down

According to reports, the company's share saw its worst performance in nearly eight after losing about 15 per cent of its value

The company's management blamed the loss on inflation, supply chain challenges and the war in Ukraine

The world’s second-richest man, Jeff Bezos saw his wealth plummet as his company, Amazon’s stocks nosedived, shaving off about $210 billion in the first-quarter results.

The company’s share plummeted by over 15 per cent after it announced its first quarterly result, making the loss the biggest since 2015, according to a Nairametrics report.

Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Amazon’s shares account for most of Jeff Bezos’ wealth, which means he has taken a massive loss on paper as the company’s shares declined.

Still the word's second-richest man

According to Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, Bezos’ wealth was about $148 billion at end of Friday, April 29, 2022, which represents about a 12 per cent decline.

The company’s share is going towards their worst performance in eight years, erasing $20 billion off Jeff Bezos’ fortunes.

The Amazon boss has lost about $44 billion of wealth so far in 2022, but he remains the second-richest person in the world behind Elon Musk.

Company blames inflation and Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Amazon has opened new warehouses, in order to meet increasing demands but financial analysts worry that it is expanding too quickly.

Forbes reports that in a press release, CEO Andy Jassy blamed the losses on ongoing inflation and supply chain challenges, including “unusual growth and challenges” around the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing war in Ukraine, stating that the e-commerce giant is "squarely focused" on improving productivity and cost efficiencies.

