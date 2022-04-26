Elon Musk's purchase of Jack Dorsey's firm, which he started in 2006, has elicited a reaction from Jack Dorsey

While he expressed faith in Musk's leadership to drive the firm forward, he also stated that he had regrets

Jack reaction comes after data showed how pocketed more than N400 billion from the sales of his company

In the last few hours, the media space has been abuzz with the acquisition of Twitter, one of the most popular social media platforms by the World Richest Man, Elon Musk.

Legit.ng reported how Musk paid over $43 billion for all the shares of Twitter for $54.20 per share to completely take over the micro-blogging and social media company

Jack Dorsey is the co-founder of Twitter, and has a 18.04 million shares of the company.

Dorsey wealth jumps in billions

Following the completion of the acquisition, Jack Dorsey 18.04 million shares made him a whooping N405.3 billion ($977.8 million).

Bloomberg data shows that as at Tuesday, 26 April 2022 , Jack sits as the 320th richest person on earth with a total worth of $7.20 billion.

Jack Dorsey has regrets

Despite make a very huge amount from the sale of his company started 16 years ago, Jack Dorsey, said the social media company is his biggest regret.

Complaining about investors on Wall Street, a Financial District in the United States, taking over the microblogging site, Dorsey said while he doesn’t support one person owning Twitter, he believes the firm shouldn’t be controlled by the Wall Street investors, so Musk’s acquisition is right for the company.

Dorsey made the comment via Twitter on Tuesday, stating that the platform had always been his sole issue and biggest regret, and he would do whatever it takes to protect the company.

He said:

"Musk is the only solution he trusts to solve the issues that have trailed Twitter due to the involvement of investors."

So with the acquisition, Dorsey stated that Musk and Twitter CEO, Parag Agrawal, has taken Twitter out of an “impossible situation”.

It was gathered that both Musk and Agrawal share the same ideology about the direction the platform should take, and Dorsey said that’s why he chose Agrawal to be the CEO when the founder stepped down.

In his words,

“I love Twitter. Twitter is the closest thing we have to a global consciousness. The idea and service is all that matters to me, and I will do whatever it takes to protect both.

“Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step.

“In principle, I don’t believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness.

“Elon’s goal of creating a platform that is “maximally trusted and broadly inclusive” is the right one. This is also @paraga’s (Twitter CEO) goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path…I believe it with all my heart.”

