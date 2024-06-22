The Nigerian government has disclosed the importance of the hydrographic agency

Nigeria’s minister of defence, Badaru Abubakar, disclosed this at the 2024 World Hydrographic Day in Abuja

The minister said the new agency is critical to maritime growth and economic stability

The federal government has stated that hydrographic information is crucial in ensuring national maritime safety and supporting Nigeria's economic growth.

The Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar, made this known while speaking at the 2024 World Hydrography Day in Abuja, which had the theme “Hydrographic information—Enhancing safety, efficiency and sustainability in marine activities.”

The new agency will provide environmental sustainability

The minister, the guest of honour at the event, stated that accurate and up-to-date nautical charts are essential for safe navigation, helping to avoid hazards and reduce the rate of maritime accidents.

According to him, as Nigeria strives to balance economic growth with environmental protection, hydrographic information will be instrumental in managing maritime resources sustainably.

“Moreover, the agency will play a critical role in ensuring environmental sustainability as we strive to promote economic growth and environmental protection. Hydrographic information will guide our efforts to manage maritime resources sustainably.

“By optimising shipping routes and port management, the agency will enhance the efficiency of our maritime operations. This will lead to reduced operational costs, increased competitiveness, and new economic opportunities.

“In doing so, the agency will contribute to the realisation of Nigeria's blue economy aspiration, creating jobs and contributing to the economic prosperity of all Nigerians,” the minister said.

Navy boss assures maritime safety

Speaking earlier, the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, disclosed that ensuring safety within the nation’s maritime domain will create job opportunities, facilitate the exploitation of the vast strategic reserve of mineral resources, and reduce poverty in the country.

According to him, utilising the enormous blue economy potential led to the federal government's establishment of the National Hydrographic Agency.

He said:

“As part of efforts to support hydrography in Nigeria, the National Hydrographic Agency was created by an Act of the National Assembly and a senior naval officer was appointed as the Hydrographer of the Federation/Chief Executive Officer of the National Hydrographic Agency.

“The agency is poised to provide accurate and timely hydrographic data for safe and efficient maritime activities.

“Furthermore, the Nigerian Navy acquired 2 Hydrographic Survey ships, NNS LANA and NNS OCHUZO, which were recently commissioned in May this year during the Nigerian Navy 68th Anniversary Celebration.

Maritime important for the economy

“These hydrographic vessels are equipped with state-of-the-art technology, enabling comprehensive and precise surveys that culminate into the production of updated navigational chats for maritime stakeholders.

“Undoubtedly, this would ensure safety within the nation’s maritime domain, create job opportunities as well as facilitate the exploitation of the vast strategic reserve of mineral resources towards ensuring the utilisation of the enormous Blue Economy potentials for poverty eradication in line with the president’s renewed Hope Agenda and economic prosperity of our dear country.”

While delivering the welcome address, Rear Admiral Ayodeji Olugbode, the federation's Hydrographer and CEO of the National Hydrographic Agency, noted that Nigeria has made tangible progress in its quest for maritime excellence and added that there is more to come.

His words: ''This year's theme for the celebration: ''Hydrographic information—Enhancing safety, efficiency and sustainability in marine activities'' resonates quite profoundly with our national aspiration and commitment to fostering a blue economy for our benefit.

''Our maritime sector is a vital artery for our economy as it provides trade support fishery, as well as tourism opportunities and energy prospecting and production.''

