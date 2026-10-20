Canada introduced a temporary public policy allowing eligible foreign nationals holding valid work permits to pursue short-term studies without obtaining a study permit

The policy, grounded in section 25.2 of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, covers courses or programmes of six months or less

Foreign workers in key sectors such as healthcare stand to benefit from the policy, which runs until December 31, 2027

Canada has introduced a temporary public policy that allows foreign nationals holding valid work permits to study without needing a separate study permit, opening a new door for temporary workers looking to upgrade their skills while living in the country.

Announced through Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, the policy is grounded in section 25.2 of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act and targets workers who want to pursue short-term courses or programmes lasting six months or less.

Canada mentions the conditions for foreigners to study with no study permit. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies and what policy covers it

The eligibility requirement is straightforward: a foreign national must hold a valid work permit at the time of study. Those who meet this condition are exempt from the regulation requiring that a course or programme be completed within the authorised period of stay granted upon entry into Canada.

The exemption remains in place until the worker's permit expires or until the policy itself expires or is revoked, whichever comes first. All other admissibility and eligibility requirements under Canadian immigration law continue to apply.

Canada framed the policy as a way to give temporary foreign workers greater flexibility to obtain new credentials, pursue professional licensing, or move into higher-skilled roles, while also addressing labour market shortages in critical sectors such as healthcare. The government also noted that the policy is intended to strengthen pathways to permanent residence for workers whose contributions support the broader economy.

Canada: Policy timeline and conditions

The public policy took effect 30 days after the date of signature and is set to expire on 31 December 2027. Canadian authorities reserved the right to revoke it at any time without prior notice.

The move reflects a broader effort by Canada to retain skilled temporary foreign workers by removing administrative barriers that might otherwise prevent them from advancing their qualifications while employed. Rather than requiring workers to secure a study permit for brief academic programmes, the policy allows them to enrol directly, provided their work permit remains valid.

Read the full details of the public policy on the Government of Canada's official website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada announced the closure of permanent residence pathways, mentioning one country that is affected.

Canada creates new fast-track permanent residence route

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada announced the updated Express Entry system, which will award extra points to foreign workers who meet four conditions, including having eligible Canadian work experience and a qualifying high-wage job offer.

The changes take effect on 3 November 2026, and applicants seeking points for a qualifying job offer must update their profiles before then. Existing candidates’ scores will be recalculated, but invitation rounds may pause for up to two weeks.

Source: Legit.ng