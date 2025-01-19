On Sunday, January 19, 2025, United Bank of Africa has scheduled maintenance for its credit and debit cards

Customers received a note from the bank informing them of the precise time frame for the development

This is as a significant update about modifications to the status of its customers' savings accounts has been released by UBA

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has five years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

United Bank of Africa is planning maintenance on its Debit and Credit Card on Sunday, January 19, 2025.

UBA stated that its scheduled maintenance would occur on Sunday, January 19, 2025. Photo Credit: Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The bank sent to message to customers notifying the exact period the development will be carried out.

It stated,

“In line with our commitment to provide you with exceptional experience and to enable us to serve you better, we will be carrying out a scheduled routine maintenance on our card services.”

According to the bank its scheduled maintenance would occur on Sunday, January 19, 2025 between 12:00 am to 5:00 am (WAT).

“During this period, you may not be able to use your Debit & Credit Card. Please use our alternative channels, LEO, *919#, Mobile App or Internet Banking for transactions.

“An update will be provided as soon as the maintenance is completed.

“We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Please be assured that we are committed to providing you with excellent banking services.”

Changes to savings account

UBA earlier shared an important update regarding changes to the status of its clients' savings accounts.

In a recent email, UBA said savings accounts that are not used for a specific period will now be classified as inactive or dormant.

Following a new directive from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the conditions for bank accounts to become inactive or dormant were stated as follows:

“Accounts with no transactions for 6 months will be marked as inactive. If inactivity continues, accounts will become dormant after 12 months.”

To keep their accounts active, the bank advised customers to keep making transactions on the UBA mobile app, internet banking, Leo, using *919#, or by visiting any UBA branch.

Banks to implement new CBN's policy

Olayemi Cardoso, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, expressed worry about the susceptibility of inactive bank accounts to fraudulent activity.

He stated that accounts that are left idle for long periods of time are frequently easy targets for identity theft unauthorised access by scammers.

“With respect to dormant accounts, what I found personally is that if you leave accounts dormant in banks, they are sometimes more susceptible to fraudsters copying your identity and trying to gain hold of the system to grab your money. So, that is a problem I think most banks face."

CBN sends message to Nigerians on deposit safety in banks

Legit.ng reported that the CBN Sends Message to Nigerians on Deposit Safety the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has assured Nigerians not to panic as it has implemented policies to ensure that all monies deposited in financial institutions across the country are secured.

Apex Bank disclosed this in a statement signed by Hakama Ali, the Ag: Director, Corporate Communications, on Tuesday, October 8, 2024.

In the statement, CBN reassured the public of its unwavering commitment to ensuring the stability and reliability of the Nigerian financial system.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng