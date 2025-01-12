The retail company ShopRite has announced that it will no longer provide nylon for shoppers at its outlets across Lagos

The retail giant disclosed that the move aligns with the policy of the government to ban single-use plastic

ShopRite asked its customers to come with their reusable bags or purchase an alternative at their outlets to avoid plastic waste

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Shoppers at different ShopRite and other supermarket outlets in Lagos have adapted to their decision to stop giving nylon bags to customers.

ShopRite announced on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, that it stopped providing nylon bags to shoppers following the Lagos State government’s ban on single-use plastic.

ShopRite asks shoppers to come with their bags as it ends nylon use. Credit: PIUS EKPEI UTOMI

Source: Getty Images

Shoppers use alternative bags

The new law aims to reduce plastic waste and protect the environment.

Other shoppers who could not buy bags used trolleys at the supermarkets to convey items to their vehicles without nylon bags, loading them directly into their cars.

ShopRite revealed in a public notice that it has ceased to offer single-use plastic items, including straws, cutlery, and styrofoam packaging.

The popular retail outlet also asked customers to bring reusable bags when shopping at their malls.

Punch reports that ShopRite Ikeja offers alternative bags for purchase and asks customers to participate in the effort to reduce plastic waste.

Lagos commences enforcement of plastic ban

Lagos state announced plans to ban the circulation of single-use plastics and sachet water starting in January 2025.

In January 2025, the government also banned the use of styrofoam in all government establishments and across the state, following the prevalence of plastic waste and its effect on the environment.

The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, stated that the ban will commence in January 2025 and is part of plans by the state to provide guidelines for plastic utility and ensure sustainable plastic waste management.

Lagos to ban pure water, bottled water, other single-use plastics

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Lagos state government has announced it will enforce the ban on sachet water, popularly called pure water, starting in January 2025.

The state also said it would ban the circulation of single-use plastics such as pet bottles.

The move follows the government’s earlier January prohibition of styrofoam use in response to the growing environmental threats of plastic waste.

