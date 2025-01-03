To enhance business operations, Lafarge Africa has equipped its clients with 155 trucks

The initiative was described as groundbreaking for the business and its customers

Customers will be able to distribute Lafarge products more effectively thanks to these trucks

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Lafarge Africa has empowered its customers with 155 trucks in order to improve business operations.

Cement company competing Dangote distributes truck to its customers. Photo Credit: Dangote Cement

Source: UGC

By allocating 155 trucks to enhance logistical capabilities, the company emphasized in a statement its commitment to promoting operational excellence and customer growth.

According to the statement, the historic project demonstrates Lafarge Africa's commitment to enabling clients and establishing enduring alliances based on success and growth for both parties.

“The allocation of 155 trucks reflects Lafarge Africa’s broader commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric growth. By addressing critical logistics challenges, the company continues to set new benchmarks in the construction industry. Additionally, the initiative aligns with Lafarge’s sustainability goals by reducing inefficiencies and minimising emissions from repeated transportation trips.”

Gbenga Onimowo, the Commercial Director of Lafarge Africa Plc, represented by Babatunde Odufote, the Head of Sales, Lagos, described the program as revolutionary for the company and its customers.

Lafarge Africa's Logistics Director, Osaze Aghatise, highlighted the initiative's operational significance and said logistics is an essential part of any business, particularly in the building materials and construction industry. Ogbonna Arua, the Head of Logistics Projects, represented him.

Aghatise stated that timely and efficient delivery of products is essential for meeting project timelines, satisfying customers, and maintaining our competitive edge.

With the use of these 155 vehicles, Lafarge claims to be enabling clients to distribute Lafarge goods more effectively, guaranteeing dependability and quality in service provision throughout the country.

The vehicle allocation recipients conveyed their enthusiasm and appreciation for the program.

Abiodun Akinleye, a longtime Lafarge partner and the CEO of Abiodun Akinleye Nigeria Enterprises, said the effort will help increase market reach and commercial growth.

Abolaji Akigbogun, CEO of Boatan Ventures, also described how the trucks will help him overcome his business obstacles.

Akigbogun remarked,

“For a while, I struggled to meet customer demand due to a lack of logistics support, losing orders as a result. With this initiative, I’m confident it will empower me to grow, stop the loss of orders, and stabilise my operations. I deeply appreciate Lafarge’s efforts in supporting businesses like mine.”

Chinese Cement Company Set to Take Over Dangote Cement Rival

Legit.ng reported that In a $1 billion transaction, Holcim AG will sell its 83.8% stake in Lafarge Africa to the Chinese cement manufacturer Huaxin Cement Co.

In a statement released on Sunday, December 1, 2024, the organization revealed that, pending regulatory permission, the purchase will be finalized in 2025.

The transaction will treble Lagarge's market capitalization on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) if the new owners do not delist. Lafarge was currently valued at N934 billion, about $556 million on the NGX after it announced the deal.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng