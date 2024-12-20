Road transport operators have released new fares for the Christmas and New Year Holidays

Findings reveal that the transporters have hinted at fare increases, depending on petrol costs and destinations

Also, airlines have adjusted their fares to various destinations, with some increasing ticket prices to as high as 200%

Road transport operators have adjusted their fares before the Christmas and New Year Holidays.

Checks reveal that across various parks in Lagos, transporters disclose that trips from Lagos to the South East will depend on petrol prices.

Road transporters release fares

Findings show that the average fare from Abuja to Abakaliki costs between N22,000 and N24,000. Abuja to Aba and Onitsha fares have been adjusted to N28,000, respectively.

Abuja to Enugu costs about N18,000, while Abuja to Owerri costs about N20,000.

Meanwhile, fares from Lagos to the South East average between N30,000 and N38,000, depending on the destination and transport company.

Road transporters reveal that prices may be adjusted upwards depending on demand and patronage. They disclosed that they expect good patronage this year, stating that patronage is picking up so far.

According to a Punch report, drivers plying the South East from Lagos and Abuja have hinted at increased fares.

Local airlines announce new fares

Some local airlines have announced new fares for the Christmas and Holiday Season.

Legit.ng reported that many airlines have raised their fares on some busy traditional routes, selling tickets for between N143,00 and N314,000 for a one-hour flight.

Different airlines and their airfares

Meanwhile, Aero Contractors has slashed its economy class tickets to N80,000.

Investigations reveal that several flights connecting Lagos, Abuja, and the Southeast destinations are almost fully booked, and seats are now offered at premium fares.

Air Peace, the nation’s largest carrier, has flight destinations like Anambra selling for N143,000, N162,000, N238,000, N285,800, and N314,000, depending on the date.

United Nigeria Airlines charges seats on the Abuja-Anambra route for N125, 500, and N300,000. Ibom Air maintains N152,000 on the Abuja-Uyo route.

A one-way ticket on Valuejet from Lagos to Port Harcourt between December 18 and 20, 2024, goes for N164,761.

Airlines adjusting ticket prices as Nigerians rush to book

Legit.ng earlier reported that due to increased demand for travel and high operating costs, local airlines increased their rates by 218%

Several travellers have been forced to shift their Christmas and New Year travels due to the high costs of air tickets, while others chose to travel by road.

In June this year, the average airfare on some routes sold for about N89,88, a survey by the National Bureau of Statistics shows.

