Five commercial banks received 6,865,217 complaints as of June 30, 2023, a yearly increase of 117% from the 3,156,704 complaints received in the same period in 2022.

Financial claims from the complaints in the first six months of 2023 stood at N326.11 billion, a 289% rise compared with N83.78 billion paid in claims in June 2022.

Nigerian banks settle 6.8 million customers with N376 billion worth of claims Credit: @Nairarates

Source: Getty Images

The data is contained in the reviewed Lenders' report obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited, which includes UBA, Fidelity Bank, Access Bank, Zenith Bank, and Guaranty Trust Bank.

UBA tops the list of banks with the highest number of customer complaints

UBA recorded the highest customer complaints of 1,930,518 as of June 2023 from the 475,121 recorded in the same period in 2022.

The number marked a 306.32% increase and the highest among the banks.

The amount involved in the complaints was N125.26 billion from N4.39 billion as of June 2022.

Access Bank comes next with a 132.25% increase in customer complaints between June 2022 and June 2023.

The bank received complaints rose to 3,222 from 1,387,702, with N136.75 billion from the N57.87 billion recorded in 2022.

Fidelity Bank also recorded an increase of 77.69% rise in customer complaints, with 1,010,586 from 568,738, amount claimed stood at N55.20 billion.

Zenith Bank's customer complaints rose 12.55% to 247,685 from 220,067 as of June 2022. The claim amount from the bank amounted to N8.38 billion, a 66% increase from the N5.04 billion recorded in the same period in 2022.

GTB records the least customer complaints in 6 months

Only Guaranty Trust Bank recorded a decline in customer complaints, which dropped from 505,076 in 2022 to 453,575 in 2023.

The bank also recorded a drop in the disputed amount to N517.67 million from N1.51 billion.

Punch reports that the banking sector contended with issues of the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria, which led to a surge in electronic banking.

Electronic transaction spike as bank tech workers relocate abroad

The Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBBS) said in its e-payment record issued in April that the volume of electronic transactions increased yearly by 298% to N135.52 trillion in Q1 2023 from 34.04 trillion in Q1 of 2022.

Experts attributed the spike in customer complaints in the banks to the mass migration that hit the industry in recent years.

Chizor Malize blamed the Japa syndrome in Nigeria as one of the reasons for the poor service delivery in the banks, stating that most tech experts in the banks have relocated overseas.

Malize revealed this during the launch of a collaboration with Nexford University in Lagos.

According to him, the financial sector is already feeling the impact of the decline in the quality of services in the financial services industry.

Electronic and insider fraud in banks skyrocket

Source: Legit.ng