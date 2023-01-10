The Federal Government has produced a list of six Nigerian companies eligible to bid to execute projects in government contracts in 2023

The list was produced based on companies' compliance with employee pensions and insurance

In 2022, no few than 26,556 companies were listed across different sectors of the economy

The National Pension Commission said that it has awarded clearance certificates to six Nigerian companies in the first days of 2023.

With clearance, the six companies are now eligible to pursue government contracts in the 2023 budget that fall under their organization's purview.

The list was posted on the PenCom website titled ‘schedule of employers issued with a certificate of compliance with provisions of the PRA 2014 as at January 3, 2023’ and was obtained by Legit.ng.

Employee Pension payment is critical for companies getting contracts Credit: PenCom

Source: UGC

The list will be updated throughout the year, and it is possible that the number of companies may outnumber the 26,556 firms allowed in 2022 and 25,841 in 2021, as the federal government expects to spend N21.83 trillion.

Requirements to get a federal government contract

According to the National Pension Act’s laws, a company must have passed the minimum requirement of opening a pension account and life insurance cover for a company to qualify for the certificate.

It stated that companies with no insurance coverage for their workers will not be allowed to do any government business.

PenCom believes that with the regulation, companies would ensure that there is appropriate pension accounts for their workers.

List of first six companies to get the clearance

Group One Dimension Limited

Quicka Nigeria Limited

Ramussal International Limited

Jaiz Takaful Insurance

Premium Times Services Limited

Triacta (Nigeria) Limited

The clearance certificate issued to the above-listed companies will expire on December 31, 2023.

