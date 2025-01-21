The Dangote Refinery has partnered with Dangote Fertilisers Limited to provide scholarships to indigent students in its host community

The company also donated about 804 tables and chairs to 10 secondary schools and high institutions

Dangote Industries’ Vice President of Oil and Gas, Edwin Devakumi, said the gesture was to support its host communities

In collaboration with Dangote Fertilisers Limited, the Dangote Refinery has given scholarships to 473 students from 10 secondary schools and seven higher institutions.

The companies also donated 804 tables and chairs to secondary schools in their host communities of Ibeju Lekki.

Dangote Refinery advances education

The event took place at the Idotun Community Junior High School in Lekki.

According to reports, Devakumar Edwin, the Group Vice President of Oil and Gas at Dangote Industries Limited, said the event displayed a shared vision of partnership between the conglomerate and the host communities, designed to forage a foundation for sustainable growth.

Edwin stressed that the scheme goes beyond celebrating achievements and reaffirms the group's commitment to nurturing potential and empowering communities.

According to him, Dangote Industries Limited believes that education is every child’s right.

The Dangote Industries top shot said that giving the tables and chairs to schools is part of the firm's commitment to boosting a conducive learning environment.

He said the gesture shows the firm’s dedication to ensuring every child has access to a place where they can grow and dream.

Daily Trust reports that the managing director of Dangote Industries Free Trade Zone Development Company, Olayinka Akande, asked the beneficiaries to strive for excellence.

The traditional ruler, the Aro of Lekki Kingdom, Adewale Salami, showered the companies with appreciation, saying that the companies are helping to shape the community’s future.

Dangote Refinery increases petrol prices

The development comes as the Dangote Refinery raised petrol prices from N907 per litre to N977.

The company disclosed that the rise in crude prices was responsible for the increases.

It stated that any fluctuation in international crude prices impacts local supplies.

Dangote speaks on government's role in $20bn refinery

Legit.ng earlier reported that Aliko Dangote has revealed that his company constructed its 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery worth $20 billion without any support or incentives from the Nigerian government.

Dangote, Africa’s wealthiest individual and president of Dangote Industries Limited, also highlighted that Nigeria needs a local refining capacity of up to 1.5 million bpd to achieve energy self-sufficiency.

Speaking at the inaugural Crude Oil Refinery Owners Association of Nigeria (CORAN) Summit in Lagos, themed “Making Nigeria A Net Exporter of Petroleum Products,” Dangote emphasised that his company received no incentives from the federal government for its refinery project.

