The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, said it obtained a $1 billion loan backed by crude oil

This was aimed at making it easier for the 650,000 barrels per day refinery come into service

The business also arranged the $3 billion Gazelle loan, a move to help stabilize the federation's foreign exchange condition

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has announced that it obtained a $1 billion loan secured by crude oil to facilitate the commissioning of Dangote Petroleum Refinery, which has a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day.

In order to help stabilize the federation's foreign exchange situation, the company also facilitated the $3 billion Gazelle loan, according to the statement.

These remarks were made by Olufemi Soneye, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, during Monday's Energy Relations Stakeholders Engagement in Abuja.

Earlier, the national oil company, in collaboration with Afreximbank, set up a syndicated $3.3 billion crude oil prepayment facility in January 2024.

According to the bank, the transaction was one of the biggest syndicated debts created in Africa and the biggest crude-backed facility in Nigeria.

The spokeswoman noted during the ceremony that these efforts demonstrate NNPCL's commitment to advancing national development partnerships.

He said that under Mele Kyari's direction, NNPC Ltd. had accomplished historic firsts and changed the course of Nigeria's oil and gas industry.

On the support for Dangote, he said,

“A strategic decision to secure a $1bn loan backed by NNPC’s crude was instrumental in supporting the Dangote refinery during liquidity challenges, paving the way for the establishment of Nigeria’s first private refinery.

“This initiative underscores NNPC’s dedication to fostering public-private partnerships that drive national development.”

Soneye also reaffirmed the Port Harcourt Refining Company's dedication to reviving the country's refining capability, calling the company's restart a major turning point in Nigeria's journey toward energy self-sufficiency.

He emphasized that in the face of growing global energy prices, Nigerians now have a cleaner and more affordable alternative energy source in the form of compressed natural gas, which the national oil company has promoted.

