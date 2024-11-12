IPMAN says they are ready to support the federal government to expand CNG infrastructure nationwide

The president of IPMAN have therefore called on members to invest in CNG refill stations to support Nigeria’s energy transition

The appeal is coming following the agreement reached between the Dangote refinery and IPMAN for direct lifting of petrol

Filling stations owners have been urged to commence the installation of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) pumps at their filling stations across the country.

Abubakar Shettima, the National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), made the appeal, noting that oil marketers are fully in support of President Tinubu's CNG initiative.

According to Shettima the move aims to increase Nigerians' access to CNG as an alternative fuel source to petrol.

President Bola Tinubu recently announced that Nigerian motorists can now choose between buying fuel at N1,000 per liter or opting for the more affordable CNG at N200 per Standard Cubic Meter.

IPMAN wants more filling stations to have CNG

Shettima urged oil marketers under IPMAN to begin preparations for the establishment of CNG refill stations across their outlets nationwide, Punch reports.

According to him, the project has the potential to drive economic growth and improve living standards by providing Nigerians with access to cheaper, cleaner fuel.

He emphasised IPMAN’s readiness to fully support the transition to CNG, calling for a strengthened partnership with the government, Channels reports.

Shettima said:

“There is no doubt that CNG has the potential to rejuvenate our economy for a better life for Nigerians.

“IPMAN is ready to give its all to support this initiative. However, for the CNG initiative to succeed, a solid partnership between IPMAN and the Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNGI) is essential to ensure Nigerians have ready and widespread access to CNG outlets.”

IPMAN reaches agreement

Shettima further announced that IPMAN has reached an agreement with the Dangote Refinery, following a recent meeting with Alhaji Aliko Dangote and his executive team in Lagos.

Under the arrangement, the Dangote Refinery will supply IPMAN with petrol, diesel, and kerosene, ensuring a steady and uninterrupted distribution of fuel across the country.

This partnership Nigerians are hoping will lead to cheaper petrol prices.

CNG: FG opens portal to convert cars

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government launched an application portal for Nigerians to convert their vehicles from petrol to CNG.

The National Orientation Agency, in a statement titled “Payment Plan to Make it Easier to Switch to CNG,” announced that Nigerians can apply via the portal to convert their vehicles to CNG and spread payments through monthly instalments.

The statement noted that there are flexible payment options and assured applicants of support throughout the process with chances of quick approval.

