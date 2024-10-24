The NBS has revealed that Nigerian households spend an average of over N10,000 to refill cooking gas

The bureau also noted that 19.4% of the Nigerian population is currently relying on it for cooking

There is also insight on how much Nigerians spend on electricity bills amid the rising cost of living

A new report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that Nigerian households spend an average of N10,239.7 monthly on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)

The report, titled Nigeria Residential Energy Demand-Side Survey (NREDSS), 2024, also revealed that approximately one in five households uses LPG.

The report was launched in Abuja by Prince Adeyemi Adeniran, the Statistician General of the Federation and NBS Chief Executive Officer.

NBS stated that the survey was conducted across nine states.

Different types of cooking method

According to NBS, in addition to LPG usage, the survey found that 55.3% of fuelwood collected by households consisted of branches, stems, and trees.

More than two-thirds of households (67.8%) used fuelwood for domestic, agricultural, commercial, cultural, or religious activities.

Charcoal usage was also significant, with 22% of households using it.

Of these, 21.6% purchased charcoal, while smaller percentages acquired it through self-production or other means, the Nation reports.

Electricity consumption

NBS also provides valuable data on energy consumption patterns in Nigeria.

The findings showed that 58% of households in the surveyed states are connected to the national electricity grid, with 86.6% reporting access to electricity during the reference period.

Notably, 85.2% of these households are on estimated billing systems, while 14.8% use pre-paid meters. The average monthly household expenditure on electricity was pegged at N4,155.8.

Speaking on the report, NBS boss noted

“This survey is crucial at a time when energy demand, usage, and pricing have become key concerns in Nigeria,"

He emphasized that access to reliable and affordable energy is essential for both human rights and economic growth, noting the importance of understanding residential energy consumption patterns in shaping policy.

Dealers increase the cost of refilling cooking gas again

Legit.ng earlier reported that NBS had revealed that the average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (cooking gas) increased to N6,699.63 in September 2024.

This represents a 4.19% month-on-month increase from N6,430.02 recorded in August 2024 and a 59.90% year-on-year increase from N4,189.96 in September 2023.

