The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria has revealed that petrol prices will not crash as soon as speculated

The association revealed that petrol prices are controlled by exchange rates and international crude oil prices

The move follows a call by ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo for Nigeria to sell the refineries to private investors

According to the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), the petrol price can't come down to as low as N200 per litre even if the refineries are working.

The association disclosed this following a recently published report, where the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) revealed that petrol prices could crash to below N200 per litre if the refineries become functional.

IPMAN predicts petrol prices at N200 per litre

The Chairman of the Rivers State chapter of IPMAN, Joseph Obele, advised the Nigerian government to fix the refineries as planned to reduce the price of petroleum products in the country.

Obele disclosed that prices will keep skyrocketing until Nigeria's refineries are functional due to international variables and exchange rate fluctuations.

"But when our refineries are functional, Nigerians will buy fuel less than N200 per litre," Obele was quoted as saying,

Obele revealed that the scarcity of dollars has made it hard for petroleum marketers to import the products. He stated that the petrol distribution chain has experienced difficulty in the last two weeks.

MOMAN disagrees as Obasanjo asks FG to sell refineries

The Punch reports that the Chief Executive Officer and former Chairman of MOMAN, Tunji Oyebanji, revealed that the dollar exchange rate is severely affecting petrol prices.

Oyebanji stated that the prices of crude oil in the international market had been on the increase caused by OPEC output cuts.

He said that Nigerians need to understand that the issue is the exchange rate, not the petrol price.

He said the notion that petrol prices would drop to N200 per litre was untrue.

The development comes as President Bola Tinubu and Minister of State for Petroleum Heineken Lokpobiri revealed that the Port Harcourt Refinery will begin operations by December 2023.

Lokpobiri said this during his tour of the Port Harcourt Refinery and Petrochemical complex in Port Harcourt recently.

However, former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that the refineries can't function in Nigeria. He asked the Nigerian government to sell them to private investors.

