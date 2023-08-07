An indigenous oil company has bagged two awards at a recently concluded conference

Green Energy International Limited, operators of Otakikpo OML 11, bagged the awards for first-time exhibitor and most creative exhibitor

The company said it is implementing cutting-edge innovation to disrupt the oil industry

Green Energy International Limited (GEIL), the operator of Otakikpo Marginal Field” OML 11, has bagged two awards at the just concluded Society of Petroleum Engineers Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE 2023).

Themed Balancing Energy Accessibility, Affordability, and Sustainability: Strategic Options for Africa, the conference and exhibition held in Lagos from July 31 to August 2, 2023, bringing industry experts from around the world to discuss the roadmap for Africa’s oil and gas sector.

Top management of Green Energy Limited at the NAICE Conference Credit: NAICE

Company beats NNPC and Seplat at conference

The awards for Best First-time Exhibitor and Most Innovative Exhibitor were presented to the company due to the high-level innovative exhibition booth the company gave, which had an onshore terminal and export.

It also has infrastructure currently under construction, a flow station, and an LPG plant, all in 3D models, beating other contenders in the category, including Seplat, NNPC, and SLB.

While receiving the award, the General Manager of Reservoir and Production at Green Energy International Limited, Tamuno Otaji, commended the organizers for the recognition.

Otaji said:

“We are happy to be recognized for the innovative presentation of our work in this industry. In a short time from now, the impact of our strategic drive as a company will be felt in the oil and gas industry on a global scale.”

General Manager, Projects at GEIL, Johnson Akinyemi, noted that the company was pioneering innovative ideas that would benefit the entire sector and country in the long run.

Firm promises to me

He said the company is not a run-off mill oil firm but focused and driven by innovative ideas resulting in a disruption in the oil sector.

He said in the coming months, the oil and gas industry will change via the firm’s innovative projects it is currently implementing to improve sustainability.

The reports say that the company recently commenced the construction of an onshore terminal and export infrastructure, the first by an indigenous E&P company in Nigeria. He said the facility can hold 750,000 barrels of oil at any time and is designed to be expandable to 3 million barrels.

