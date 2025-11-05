Promotions lift McDonald's sales in tricky consumer market
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Fast-food giant McDonald's scored solid sales growth Wednesday following promotions to attract struggling consumers, with company shares rising despite profits missing expectations.
The restaurant chain, which unveiled new "Extra Value Meals" in September in the United States, has encountered a "bifurcated" consumer market, according to CEO Chris Kempczinksi.
"We continue to remain cautious about the health of the consumer in the US and our top international markets and believe the pressures will continue well into 2026," Kempczinksi said on a conference call with analysts.
Profits in the third quarter edged up 1 percent to $2.3 billion, while revenues rose 3.0 percent to $7.1 billion.
The company began offering competitively-priced packages in September, with the $8 Big Mac meal including a medium soft drink and medium-sized French fries.
Offerings in November include packages built around sausage and chicken. McDonald's has launched similar efforts in leading overseas markets.
The offerings helped the chain garner a 2.4-percent increase in comparable sales in the United States during the quarter, while global growth was 3.6 percent.
The promotions enhance McDonald's image for providing "reliable value," said Kempczinksi, who pointed to inflation in the price of beef and some other key food items as an ongoing challenge.
"All of this just keeps putting pressure on the industry," he said. "This is an environment where you've just got to grind it out."
To secure support for the promotions from McDonald's franchisees, the company is financing half the cost of promotion, said Chief Financial Officer Ian Borden.
That sum was about $15 million for September. The company expects about $75 million in these costs in the fourth quarter, Borden said.
Shares of McDonald's rose 2.8 percent in afternoon trading.
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.