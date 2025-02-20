Walmart sales rise but shares tumble on forecast
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Walmart reported solid fourth-quarter results Thursday behind higher US sales, but shares tumbled after its quarterly and annual projections missed estimates.
Shares of the retail behemoth fell around eight percent in pre-market trading after the company projected annual profits of between $2.50 and $2.60 a share in fiscal 2026, below the $2.77 expected by analysts.
The company sees three to four percent annual sales growth, lower than the 5.1 percent last year.
In its US division, Walmart pointed to "broad-based sales momentum" as it scored increased comparable sales despite a shorter-than-usual holiday shopping season.
Walmart said its biggest market share gains were in upper-income households, extending a period of growth for this category. The chain's reputation for low prices has pulled in more consumers in a period of inflation.
The company achieved sales growth in the United States in grocery and "health and wellness," which includes pharmacy.
But in a sign that inflation has moderated, Walmart also said it achieved higher general merchandise sales as consumers boosted purchases of discretionary items.
Overall profits dipped 4.4 percent from the year-ago level to $5.3 billion, while revenues rose 4.1 percent to $180.6 billion.
The results show Walmart's momentum "is still going strong," GlobalData analyst Neil Saunders said in a note.
"We continue to track more switching to Walmart from other retailers –- especially for products like household goods where consumers are eager to save money," he said.
Saunders acknowledged disappointment with Walmart's sales projection, but characterized it as "a solid forecast which continues to build on a very successful period of expansion."
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.