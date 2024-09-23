NOVA Bank announced that David Isiavwe will now serve as executive director of Operations and Information Technology

It also announced Chinwe Iloghalu is the executive director of Institutional and Commercial Banking

According to NOVA Bank Chairman the inclusion of Isiavwe and Iloghalu represents a turning point

NOVA Bank has appointed David Isiavwe as executive director of Operations and Information Technology, and Chinwe Iloghalu as executive director of Institutional and Commercial Banking.

These appointments are a part of NOVA Bank's strategy to bolster its executive team as it pursues innovation in the wake of its recent conversion to a national commercial bank.

In response to questions about the nominations, NOVA Bank Chairman Phillips Oduoza stated that the inclusion of Dr. Isiavwe and Mrs. Iloghalu represents a turning point in the formation of the management group that will guide NOVA into its next stage of expansion.

According to a BusinessDay report, he stated that Isiavwe's technological know-how will be crucial in strengthening the bank's physical model. He added that Chinwe's strong work ethic and interpersonal skills, when combined with the bank's retail and product engine, will be crucial in advancing the bank's strategic aim to emerge as a major force in the banking sector.

More about Isiavwe

Isiavwe has worked in both domestic and foreign banks for more than 30 years. With an accounting doctorate, he also holds various professional certifications like Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), Certified Governance of Enterprise IT (CGEIT), Certified Information System Auditor (CISA), and Certified Data Privacy Solutions Engineer (CDPSE), among others, Isiavwe is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA) and Fellow Compliance Institute of Nigeria (FCIN).

Chinwe Iloghalu, who has nearly thirty years of expertise in the banking sector, is the new executive director of Corporate and Commercial Banking, the bank's main business and relationship management engine.

With experience in energy, corporate, commercial, and digital banking, she has made important contributions to business and corporate banking during her illustrious career. She continuously creates sustainable value and returns for key stakeholders in these sectors.

Nova opens first branch

Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s newest commercial bank, Nova Bank, opened its first branch in Lagos and plans to open more in Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Kano.

The former Nova Merchant Bank Limited announced plans early this year to transition to a full commercial bank after obtaining a commercial banking license from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The bank officially opened its first branch on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, with its chairman, Philips Oduoza, expressing excitement.

