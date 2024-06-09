The Yobe State government has begun moves to reactivate critical industries in the state

The government noted that it injected funds into the comatose industries such as Sahel Aluminium Company, among others

The government also disclosed plans to complete the building of three Sesame seed processing plants

Yobe state government has made significant achievements in the commerce and industry sectors in the last five years.

The government led by Mai Mala Buni, the Executive Governor of Yobe State, is reputed to have initiated robust development in the sectors, contributing to the state's economic growth and improving the quality of life for its residents.

The Yobe State governor., Mai Bala Buni workers at some revamped industries Credit: Yobe government

Governor reactivates comatose industries

Governor Buni recently announced the reactivation of critical industries in the state, such as the Sahel Aluminum Company, Yobe Flour and Feed Mills Company, and the Pre-stressed Concrete Pole Company.

The revitalized industries are expected to boost local production and create jobs.

Additionally, the state has completed and commissioned the Ibrahim Geidam Ultra Modern Market in Damaturu, the Senator Ahmed I. Lawan Modern Market in Gashua, and the Sheikh Ngibirima Ultra Modern Market in Nguru.

Ongoing projects include modern markets in Geidam and Potiskum, the construction of the Potiskum Truck Transit Park, and a mega shopping mall in Damaturu.

Yobe government to complete Sesame processing plants

Shedding more light, the Secretary to the Yobe State Government, Baba Malam Wali, said that being the state with the largest production of high-quality Sesame seeds, we are making efforts to complete the establishment of 3 Sesame Seed processing factories in Damaturu, Nguru, and Machina towns.

''To further boost commercial activities, we constituted the Ease of Doing Business Council under my chairmanship, and investors can now get easy access to information on our current business enabling reforms and potentialities of the State through our website http://yapppip.com/resources/.''

Nigerian state set to commission Lithium processing plant

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government will, in May, commission Nigeria’s first and largest lithium processing plant, which produces about 4000 metric tonnes daily in Nasarawa state.

The Nasarawa state Governor, Abdullahi Sule, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Abuja on the forthcoming Nasarawa Investment Summit (NIS) 2024, which will be held from May 15 to May 16 in Lafia, the state capital.

Governor Sule, who said that he had already met with the Minister of Solid Minerals, Mr Dele Alake, about the commissioning of the Lithium Processing Plant, added that the state's residents would benefit from its industrial revolution in the state.

