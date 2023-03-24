This week, the CBN, during its monetary policy committee meeting raised its interest rate to 18%.

Some experts have argued that the increase in the interest rate may not necessarily solve Nigeria's rising inflation.

Financial experts and analysts have given their two cents as regards the recent decision by the Central Bank of Nigeria to raise its monetary policy rate (MPR) to 18% from 17.5% which it did in January 2023.

While some experts stated in clear terms that the hike in the interests rate may not have the desired impact that the CBN is hoping for, others suggested that a little moderation in the rates may just be what the apex bank needs to positively impact the economy.

It would be recalled that on March 21, 2023, at the end of its 2-day monetary policy committee meeting, the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele announced the raise which marks a 50 basis points increase in the rate.

This would also mark the second interest rate hike by the apex bank this year, indicating the CBN's hawkish stance. The CBN's hawkish stance can be said to be based on the rising inflation in Nigeria's economy which rose from 21.82% in January to 21.92% in February.

Another troubling ... for the CBN is the current naira redesign and swap policy which has resulted in naira scarcity that has forced hardship on many Nigerians.

Why CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee alters interest rate

Monetary policy regulators use interest rates as a tool to manage liquidity in the economy and tackle rising inflation rates. Apart from reining in inflation, the upward or downward movement of interest rates causes credit facilities offered by banks to become more or less affordable for individuals and businesses.

For this particular hike, Mr Emefiele hinted that it was necessary because of the need to tighten up ahead of planned fuel subsidy removal. Other ...for the hike include exchange rate pressure, rising energy prices and uncertain climatic conditions.

When the CBN raises interest rates, it is in an attempt to create an impact in consumption by raising the costs of borrowing.

Experts argue on workability of CBN's interest rate hike

Despite multiple interest rate hikes by the CBN, Nigeria's headline inflation continues to rise, leading to massive erosion of purchasing power of Nigerians.

Chuks Nwadiora, a financial analyst at CWP Consult told Legit.ng that recent interest rate hikes have hardly impacted inflation rate. He said:

At this point, it seems like the CBN has run out of ideas on how to tame the rising inflation. It has increased the interest rates multiple times, but rather than inflation rate dropping, it keeps increasing. It's obvious that continued hike is not the way to.

Tony Iweze, Account Manager at VFD Bank seems to trust in the decision of the CBN as he told Legit.ng that it is only a matter of time for Nigerians will begin to feel the impact of recent interest rate hikes. He sai:

I've always maintained that when the interest rate is high, it reduces access to credit and also helps the CBN mop up excess liquidity. This hike is never more needed than now, especially given the fact that the CBN is trying to ensure its cashless policy actually works.

Tega Oghenekaro, a Lagos-based financial literacy advocate believes that since the causes of Nigeria's rising inflation is multi-faceted, adopting a policy of hiking interest rate may not necessarily solve the problem. He said:

I don't see the CBN's attempt to use interest rates to tackle inflation working. The drivers of Nigeria's inflation are simply not interest-sensitive. Inflation in Nigeria is not mostly caused by too much money in circulation, so, it becomes a futile effort in attempting to use interest rate hike to curb it.

Cindy Nwamaka, a stock trader with Tandem Consult, says that the hike in interest rate does have a ripple effect, not only in the containing of cash in the economy but in the way investors will invest across markets.

Stocks tend to become unattractive when interest rate becomes too high. This doesn't also discourages foreign investors from investing in the stock market. This is when they begin to consider alternative dollar-denominated assets.

