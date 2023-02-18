Nigeria has emerged as the fifth-largest international student market for Canadian universities and colleges

This was revealed in new data published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

Education is one of the routes many Nigerian youths use in relocating to other countries in search of greener pasture

New data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), has revealed that Nigeria is not the fifth-largest source country of new international students that entered Canada in 2022.

The document showed that new study permits issued by Canada to Nigeria increased to a record high of 16,195 as of December 31, 2022.

This is a 17.8 percent increase when compared to 16,195 as of December 31, 2022.

Nigerians flood Canadian universities

A study permit is a document issued by the Canadian government that enables foreign nationals to study at designated learning institutions in the country.

BusinessDay reports that globally, the total number of study permits also increased by 24.1%, reaching 551,405.

Why Canada is a choice destination

According to the Voice Canadian, the country's standard of education, lower costs, obtaining work, and immigration opportunities, post-graduation are the main reasons why the country remains a top destination for international students.

Sean Fraser, Canada's immigration minister, in a statement, revealed that Canada is looking at welcoming 465,000 new permanent residents in 2023 and another 485,000 in 2024.

Here are the top five countries

Based on the data, the top five countries for study permits were India with 226,450, China with 52,165, the Philippines with 23,380, France with 16,725, and Nigeria with 16,195.

The bottom five countries were Iran with 13,525, the Republic of Korea with 11,535, Japan with 10,955, Mexico with 10,405, and Brazil with 10,405.

South Africa wants skilled Nigerians, offers permanent residency

Meanwhile, in another report, South Africa has joined the list of countries such as the United Kingdom and the United States offering easy visas to smart, wealthy Nigerians.

The visa application includes a clear five-year path to permanent residency for skilled Nigerians.

Business leaders also have the opportunity to apply for a 10-year visa with the option of staying in the country.

