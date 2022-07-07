The European Union said it is giving Nigeria $1.3 billion, about N546 billion, to diversify its economy

The EU said it will provide the funds to help Africa's most populous country move away from oil and earn foreign currency

The bloc also stated that about 57 projects, including road construction, access to renewable energy and waste management initiatives, will benefit from the largesse

The European Union and its development finance institutions, on Monday, July 4, 2022, said they will provide Nigeria with 1.3 billion to help Nigeria diversify its economy away from oil, Reuters said, quoting a document from the bloc.

Africa’s biggest economy has been making efforts to broaden its economy and exports apart from the oil sector, which is about 7 per cent of Nigeria’s GDP and 90 per cent of its forex earnings.

President Muhammadu Buhari Credit: State House

Source: Facebook

Agricultural sector to get a boost

Reports say the funding, under the bloc’s Green Deal, will be provided until 2027, among other things and will focus on enhancing access to renewable energy and boosting the development of the agric sector.

The EU stated that the European Investment Bank sovereign borrowing will help the agri-food industry to get access to markets by funding rural roads, including climate adaptation efforts.

About 57 projects which include nature-based measures to reduce climate change vulnerability, fighting deforestation and desertification, and a waste-to-energy plant in the Cross River state will get financing, according to the EU.

Source: Legit.ng