In the first three months of 2022, the federal government spent about N896 billion on debt servicing

The Debt Management Office's most recent report includes a breakdown of the payment from January to March

In a recent article, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised worry over Nigeria's mounting debt and dwindling revenue

The Federal government has revealed that it spent over N896.7 billion in the first three months of 2022 repaying matured foreign and local debts.

This is according to data published by the Debt Management Office (DMO) on Tuesday.

According to the DMO, N668.7 billion was spent on domestic debt servicing, while it spent $548.78 million (N227.81bn) on external debt servicing, giving a total of N896.7 billion.

Snapshot of Nigeria's outstanding public debt as at March 2022 Credit: DMO

Source: Facebook

The official exchange rate of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) $1 =N415.75 is used for the external debt servicing conversion

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Breakdown of the debt serviced

For domestic debt, the government spent N188.36 billion in January, N103.88 billion in February, and N376.43 billion in March.

A breakdown of the domestic debt service payment showed that the Federal Government spent a total of N630.53 billion on payments for matured federal government bonds, while N29.64 billion was expended on the redemption of matured Nigeria Treasury Bills.

Also, N340.42 million was on FGN Savings Bond, and N8.16 billion was on FGN Sukuk rentals.

For external debt servicing in Q1, commercial loans had 44.86% per cent with a cost of $246.16 million, multilateral had 31.59% with a cost of $173.3m, and bilateral had 23.56% with a cost of $129.29 million.

From Obasanjo to Buhari: List of loans borrowed under Nigeria's 4 presidents

Legit.ng had earlier reported that President Muhammadu Buhari stirred heated reactions from Nigerians when he tabled a fresh request for the approval of another set of loans before the Senate.

The Nigerian leader sought approval from the National Assembly to borrow $4,054,476,863.00, €710 million, and a grant of $125 million.

Many Nigerians are against the borrowing spree of the current administration as it seeks to provide more infrastructure amid dwindling revenue.

Source: Legit.ng