President Buhari is slated to showcase one million bags of rice paddy piled like pyramids produced under the CBN's RIFAN initiative.

The pyramids is expected to be the largest of its kind in Africa, are located on the premises of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI)

Under the Anchor Borrowers' Programme, 1 million bags of rice paddy cultivated and harvested from states around the country were used to construct the rice pyramids (ABP)

President Muhammadu Buhari will be unveiling the biggest rice pyramid in Africa in celebration of the success of Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), today, Tuesday, 18 January 2022.

Champion by Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), ABP is one of president Buhari top agricultural policies design to reduce the cost of food and make Nigeria self-sufficient country.

Although the numbers have yet to reflect the success. The most recent data from National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that the cost of food has increased by more than 88 percent in the last six years of the current government.

President Buhari wants to crash the prices of food items and subsequently reduce the hardships being faced by citizens. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: UGC

As at January 2015, food inflation NBS said was at a single digit of 9.21% but this has so far increased to 17.37% on a year on year change and 20.40% looking at from a 12 month average

Rice pyramid unveiling

According to the Nation report the set to be unvieled rice pyramid is just a fraction of the recovered paddies. The ones used at the unveiling represent about 25 per cent of the loan amount.

The CBN, he explained:

“Is marching rice millers with the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) to off-take the paddy mill and supply the Nigerian markets”.

“We have set up machineries to prevent hoarding and ensure the milled rice is sold to Nigerians.”

Anchors borrower programme gulp N43.19 billion

The Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) of the CBN was launched in November 2015 to bring relief to farmers and impact the value chain of different crops in Nigeria.

The ABP has created an estimated 12.3 million direct and indirect jobs across the different value chains and food belts across the country.

CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele recently announced that between September and October 2021, under the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), the CBN disbursed N43.19 billion to support the cultivation of over 250,000 hectares of maize, sorghum, soya beans and rice during the 2021 dry season.

Source: Legit.ng