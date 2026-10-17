Eligible Nigerian tertiary students may qualify for 10 free Dangote Refinery shares after buying at least 10 shares for ₦5,250

Applicants must be 18 or older, meet student and identity checks, and apply through the official grant portal

The grant closes on October 27, 2026, but share allotment and investment returns are not guaranteed

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian students have an opportunity to receive 10 additional shares in Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE at no cost through a grant initiative by the Aliko Dangote Foundation.

The Student Share Grant Initiative is designed to promote financial inclusion, encourage savings and introduce young Nigerians to investing in the capital market.

Step-by-step process to get free Dangote Refinery shares as a Nigerian student. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

Under the programme, eligible students who purchase at least 10 shares in the refinery’s ongoing initial public offering (IPO) may qualify for an additional 10 shares funded by the foundation.

At the offer price of ₦525 per share, students must invest a minimum of ₦5,250 to qualify for consideration. The additional shares are funded separately, meaning beneficiaries do not pay for the extra 10 shares.

However, eligibility does not guarantee that shares will be allotted. The grant is subject to the foundation’s terms and conditions and the applicable IPO procedures.

Who Qualifies for the Dangote Student Grant?

According to the initiative’s terms and conditions, applicants must meet several requirements to qualify.

They must be at least 18 years old and enrolled in an eligible public or private tertiary institution in Nigeria, including a university, polytechnic or college of education.

Postgraduate students are excluded from the initiative.

Applicants must also provide the information required to verify their student status, possess a valid Bank Verification Number (BVN) and complete the applicable identity verification and Know Your Customer (KYC) checks.

Students must apply in their own names, purchase at least 10 shares through the designated subscription channel and apply for the grant only once.

Five steps to apply for free shares

Interested students can begin the process through the foundation’s official student share grant portal.

1. Visit the official application portal

Go to the Aliko Dangote Foundation’s student share grant website: https://ipo.alikodangotefoundation.org/students.

2. Submit your student details

Provide the required information, including your institution’s name, matriculation number, BVN, email address and phone number. Ensure all details are accurate and consistent with your records.

3. Complete identity verification

Follow the instructions on the official platform to verify your student status and complete the required identity checks.

4. Buy at least 10 shares

Review the IPO documents and apply for a minimum of 10 shares through the designated subscription channel. At ₦525 per share, the minimum investment is ₦5,250.

Students must pay for their own initial subscription.

5. Qualify for the additional shares

After eligibility, payment and application checks, the foundation may fund a separate application for 10 additional shares on behalf of a qualifying student. The foundation retains discretion over whether to fund and submit the application.

When does the student grant close?

The official Dangote IPO account announced on X that the student share grant initiative would close on October 27, 2026.

With the deadline approaching, interested students should check the official portal to confirm that applications remain open and review any updates before proceeding.

Important risks every student must understand

The initiative covers only the IPO of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE, not shares in other Dangote companies.

Applying does not guarantee an allotment, and the foundation does not promise investment returns. Share values can rise or fall, potentially resulting in losses.

Dangote opens portal for Nigerian students to get free refinery shares. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Students should use only the official portal and designated subscription channel, read the applicable terms and conditions, and avoid anyone promising guaranteed shares in exchange for unofficial payments, according to a report by Punch.

The key takeaway is that eligible students may receive 10 additional shares without paying for them, but they must first invest at least ₦5,250 and satisfy the programme’s requirements.

Dangote Refinery extends IPO offers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dangote Group has extended the deadline for investors to apply for shares in Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals by two weeks, giving prospective shareholders more time to participate in the offer.

The company announced on Monday, October 12, that Nigeria's Securities and Exchange Commission had approved the extension, moving the closing date from October 13 to October 27, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng