15 natural hairstyles for kids with short hair that are trendy and protective

Styling natural hair can be exciting and daunting at the same time. It is more stressful when styling natural short hair for a toddler. While you may want to have a good wash-and-go or cut it, there are many styles you can try first. These are trendy and protective natural hairstyles for kids with short hair.

Bantu knots, Lemonade braids, puffs with braids. Photo: @beauty_overflow_by_marletta_, @kidzbraidz4dayz, @afrokids.salon on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Styling a kid's natural hair can be tricky because most toddlers can be impatient at the salon. They naturally cannot sit for long hours, so you need to choose an effortless style. Their natural hair can also pose a challenge due to the nature of African hair. However, all is still possible as there are various cute natural hairstyles for kids with short hair.

15 natural hairstyles for kids with short hair

Are you wondering what to do with your child's short natural hair? There are many ways for kids to style short, natural hair. These styles take a short time and are easy to maintain. Below is a collection of hairstyles for your child.

1. Cornrows

Conrows are easy natural hairstyles for kids with short hair. Photo: @browngirlshair, @claudiabraidstimisoara on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cornrows are among the easy natural hairstyles for kids with short hair. This is an option if you have a child who can sit long. There are many types of cornrows to choose from. You can also add accessories such as beads and headbands to the cornrows.

2. Jumbo braids

Jumbo braids take a shorter time to do, making them ideal for kids. Photo: @renatareisespacodabeleza, @browngirlshair, @novemberlov3 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jumbo braids are common hairstyles with adults but also work well with kids. They are simple to do and take a very short time. The style is achieved by separating into three hair strands and plaiting them.

There are various ways to style them, including holding them in a ponytail, hanging them, or combining them. Your kid can add character by using beads, ribbons, or hair bands to access the braids.

3. Bantu knots

Bantu knots are among the oldest cool looks young kids can rock. Photo: @beauty_overflow_by_marletta_, @glamsisterss_, @lahtey.b on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Bantu knots are the most common last-minute, easy natural hairstyles for kids with short hair. The hairstyle traces its origin to the Zulu people in South Africa. Hair is separated into sections and wrapped into burns. This style does not last long, but the knots can last up to a week.

4. Neat pigtails

Neat pigtails are a trendy and popular style for young girls. Photo: @royalluxuryessentials, @candys.sweetboutique, @makingsofmavis on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pigtails are common hairstyles for young people. The style is easy to do for kids with short natural hair. Pigtails are braided mostly in straight lines, although they can run in any direction. Accessories such as coloured beads, bands, and clips can be added to make them stand out.

5. Fulani braids

These are the most common styles for kids with short hair. Fulani braids are the best protective hairstyle and the traditional style of the Fula people of West Africa. They are basically cornrows done at the crown of the head. They can be done in many colours, such as black, brown, blonde, blue, etc., and are often adorned with accessories like beads.

6. Natural hair with a headband

Natural hair with a headband is the easiest style for young girls with short hair. Photo: @halyeenabah, @sarahadaba on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Headbands are common for toddlers, especially when the hair is too short to be plaited. This is one of the quick natural hairstyles for kids with short hair. You clean and comb the hair and then secure it with a cute headband. There are many colours and textures to choose from.

7. Pony braid

Pony braids can be styled in many ways, including adding colour. Photo: @clubedascrespasecacheada, @hairdivasheena on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Pony braids are one of the most loved styles by kids. It is a style where you plait the hair using braids to create a ponytail. The braids can be straight or incorporate different patterns leading to the centre of the head to create a ponytail. To make them attractive, you can add hair clips and beads or use coloured braids.

8. Knotted turban

A knotted turban style is an easy style for toddlers. Photo: @hairdivasheena on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A knotted band is common with toddlers, as making their hair can be challenging. The style is effortless; you just need to put a turban of your choice on the child's head. This is an effortless style and suitable for those bad hair days when you do not want to do anything to the hair.

9. Lemonade braids

Lemonade braids are a trendy style for kids. Photo: @kidzbraidz4dayz, @hairdivasheena, @braideddollz_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lemonade braids are trendy and easy natural hairstyles for kids with short hair. American singer and songwriter Beyonce Knowles first popularized these braids on her album Lemonade. The cornrows are done facing one side of the head and can be done in different colours. You can add beads to accessorize.

10. Flat twist

A flat twist is easier to do than plaited three-strand braids. @hairby_mardi, @cls_salon, @janiya_lumpkins on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Flat twists are similar to cornrows but lay against the scalp. They are easy to do and work well on clean hair. Therefore, shampooing and conditioning the toddler's hair before creating flat twists is advisable. You can style them straight or create exciting patterns.

11. Dreadlocks

Dreadlock is one of the low-maintenance styles for natural hair. Photo: @o_natty_locks, @_embracology, @styles_by_jaedee on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dreadlocks are among the easiest hairstyles to maintain. This is a great style when your child has tangled hair, as it is easy to maintain. The locks can be neat micro locks or normal locks.

12. Macro twist

Macro twists take a short time to do and are less painful. @koily_kali, @_embracology, @courtney.love2019 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Macro twists are among the adorable hairstyles that never go out of style. To achieve this style, you must twist bits of hair and secure the bottom with a bun. You can hold them up or let them loose and accessorize them according to your liking.

13. Stitch braids

Stitch braids are among the long-lasting styles. Photo: @boss.ladiescollection, @monacastyles_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Stitch braids are a new trend that has overtaken the hair industry. The style is great for kids with short natural hair as it promotes natural hair growth. You can do them straight to highlight your features, but to add some character, you can do them in a ponytail. The style can last up to six weeks.

14. Cornrows with puff

Twin afro buns with braids are one of the stylish hairdos for kids. Photo: @afrokids.salon on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This style is common among kids with short natural hair. It can be done by plainting natural hair into thin lines and adding an afro, leaving the edges out. If the hair is short, you can add an afro, but only at the edges.

15. Afro hair

This is a good last-minute, easy, natural hairstyle for kids with short hair. It is as simple as it sounds. You simply clean, shampoo, and dry the hair and leave it in an afro. This is a great style for fussy kids who do not like plaiting their hair.

How do you style your African natural hair?

There are various ways of styling your African natural hair. They include?

Plaiting cornrows going straight back or to the sides of your head.

You can do mini twists on your natural hair.

Incorporate Fulani braids and add accessories.

Hold your hair in a cute headband.

How can I make myself look pretty with short hair?

Making your short hair look pretty can be tricky but not impossible. Ensure your hair is shampooed, conditioned, and oiled at all times. You can also choose cute styles for short hair, such as braids, locks, and cornrows, or leave it in an afro.

How do you make a beautiful hairstyle for kids?

There are many hairstyles for your child that will make her look beautiful. You can tie her hair in ponytails, do cute pigtails, plait lemonade braids, or incorporate a beautiful turban.

Styling your child's hair can be challenging, especially if they have short natural hair. This is more so for African hair, which is prone to tangling. Check out the above article for trendy and protective natural hairstyles for kids with short hair.

Legit.ng published an article about iconic slimming haircuts. Choosing the right haircut is crucial if you want to transform your appearance. However, it can be tricky for people with rounder or chubbier faces. Slimming haircuts reduce roundness or fullness, making you appear slim.

Knowing your face shape is vital when looking for the perfect haircut. If you have a chubby face, you want a haircut that slims you down. Many slimming haircuts will add a contoured look to your face. Discover some iconic slimming haircuts that will flatter your look.

Source: Legit.ng