Nigerian soldiers continue to inflict heavy damage on Boko Haram terrorists, forcing many of them to surrender

In the last 3 weeks, 436 terrorists were eliminated by the troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, while 105 bandits, kidnappers and informants

The operation in various parts of the north led to the recovery of several arms, ammunition and bags of IED materials

Abuja - The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday, September 30, announced that a total of 436 terrorists were killed in the northeast region in the last three weeks.

This was made known by the acting director, Defence Media Operations (DMO) Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, who was giving updates on the military's activities between September 2 and 30, at the weekly briefing of the DMO.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has announced that over 2,000 Boko Haram terrorists laid down their arms. Photo credit: Defence Headquarters Nigeria

In a statement made avialable to Legit.ng, Onyeuko said within the period under review, a total of 43 terrorists, including their collaborators and logistics suppliers, were arrested during the various operations.

According to him, the operations led to the recovery of assorted weapons including, rounds of ammunition, locally made pistols, smooth body grenades and RPG-7 bombs.

Onyeuko went on to note that the troops also impounded 12,250 bags of fertilizers, to be used for making IEDs, and 178 rustled livestock among several other items.

The acting director of DMO also disclosed that a total of 2,783 terrorists and their family members surrendered to the troops in Borno.

Photos released as troops kill 6 ISWAP terrorists, recover arms, ammunition

Earlier, the Nigerian Army (NA) announced that troops of 25 Brigade attached to Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) killed four terrorists of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Wednesday, September 1.

Major-General Onyema Nwachukwu, the NA's spokesman, who made this revelation in the force's Facebook page on Thursday, September 2, stated that the insurgents, on espionage along Damboa-Bulabulin- Maiduguri road, ran into a fighting patrol team at Kukawa and were neutralised.

After the encounter, the soldiers recovered four AK 47 rifles and four Magazines, each loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition from the insurgents.

