A young Catholic priest from Enugu state who was ordained last year has been kidnapped in Abia state

Those who witnessed the abduction of the priest say he was taken away in a commando-like fashion by armed men

The priest's abduction comes at a time when a major military operation is ongoing in the whole southeast region

Umuahia - A Catholic priest, Fr. Godfrey Mark Chimezie of St Theresa Catholic Church, Umuahia, Abia state, has been abducted.

Daily Trust newspaper reports that he was kidnapped along Enyiukwu road Ohokobe Afaraukwu community, Ibeku in Umuahia North local government area of the southeast state.

There is no official statement from the Ikpeazu-led government yet concerning the incident. Photo credit: Abia state government

Eyewitnesses quoted in the report said the kidnappers intercepted the clergy who had just concluded a morning mass, forced him out of his Toyota Corolla into their jeep, and sped away.

Chimezie, who hails from Enugu state, was ordained a priest earlier this year.

A Sahara Reporters report noted that the attack is coming amid the Nigerian Army’s Operation Golden Dawn in the state and across the southeast.

The operation is geared towards tackling criminals and criminalities in the region.

Catholic institutions targeted by criminal elements in recent times

Recall that armed bandits attacked the Saint Albert the Great Institute of Philosophy, a Catholic church-owned seminary in Fayit community in Kagoma Chiefdom of Jama’a local government area of Kaduna state a few days ago.

They were said to have invaded the school on Monday, October 11, and started shooting sporadically, thereby, creating fear among the students and staff of the school.

The spokesman of the Kaduna police command, Mohammed Jalige, who confirmed the incident, said the police tactical team is already investigating the incident.

Fleeing bandits settle in Abuja suburb communities

Meanwhile, there is panic in some rural communities of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) following reports that fleeing bandits from northern Nigeria are setting up camps in the areas.

According to locals quoted in a recent report, the bandits have set up camps around Zukpatu, Gadoro, Achimbi, Pesu, Duda, Pani, Gaube, and New Gwombe communities in Kuje Area Council of the Nigerian capital.

According to some villagers, although the bandits have not started attacking them, they have been warning them against exposing their hideouts to security agents.

