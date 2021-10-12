Two years into his second term, President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, October 11, listed his achievements, The Nation newspaper reports.

The president made this known when he spoke at the ongoing retreat to assess his administration.

President Buhari has listed his achievements two years to his second term.

Source: Facebook

The retreat gives ministers and heads of agencies the opportunity to showcase their performance for assessment to show whether they conform with the overall objectives of the administration.

Here are some of the achievements listed by the Buhari

1. The 11.9km Second Niger Bridge

2. 120 km Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

4. 120 km Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, 375 km Abuja – Kaduna – Zaria – Kano Expressway

5. The East West Road.

6. Establishment of InfraCo Plc in 2020

7. Launched the Nigeria Innovation Fund by the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA)

8. The Itakpe-Ajaokuta rail line

9. Implementation of a ‘Willing Buyer-Willing Seller’ Policy

10. Signing of Petroleum Industry Act signed into law on 16th August

11. Empowering youth and other vulnerable group

12. Conditional Cash Transfer programme.

13. Establishment of N75 billion Nigerian Youth Investment Fund

