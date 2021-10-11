There is an allegation of threat to the life of the Benue state governor over his comment on the 2023 general election

The allegation was made public by the Middle Belt Forum in a statement released on Sunday, October 10

The group said some elements are hell-bent on causing a crisis in Benue to push for a state of emergency in the state

A group, the Middle Belt Forum, on Sunday, October 10, alleged that the Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom's life is in danger over his position on the rotation of power to the southern region of Nigeria.

Vanguard reports that the forum said some individuals and groups with unbelievable political motivations are posing a threat to the governor.

In a statement issued by Pogu Bitrus, the national president of the group, the All Progressives Congress party and its leadership should be held responsible should anything happen to Ortom.

The group said Governor Ortom's life is in danger. Photo: Governor Samuel Ortom

Who to blame over Benue crisis

Bitrus said some forces are currently working effortlessly with the federal government to build crisis in Benue and impose a state of emergency.

He said the people planning against Ortom and his administration are doing so because of his stance that the 2023 presidency must come from the south.

According to him, many Benue indigenes and residents have been rendered homeless during targeted attacks on the state.

Ortom's move to protect the people and property in Benue state

Bitrus said:

”Despite pressure and threat from those that are determined to continue with the culture of bloodbath and massive destruction by armed and brutal Fulani militia, Governor Ortom has remained unswerving to the defence of his people by insisting that the anti-open grazing law can never be reversed."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Governor Ortom had alleged that his life is being threatened in the state.

The governor said some highly placed individuals have hired a gang from Sudan to kill him over his stance on open grazing and the 2023 presidential rotation to the south.

He also said he would not mind dying for speaking up against evil and oppression and as well serving the people of Benue state.

In other news, an aide to governor Ortom tendered his resignation from office ahead of his 2023 political ambition.

Terver Akase the chief press secretary to the governor said he needed to focus on his political plan and unveil his strategy for the 2023 elections.

Also, Governor Ortom had announced that over 100 security operatives serving in Benue state have been while protecting the people.

The governor while receiving a new commissioner of police in the state said these many operatives were killed since the implementation of the anti-open grazing bill in Benue state.

According to the governor, herdsmen operating in the state have caused great havoc in Benue and that the bill is aimed at curtailing their activities.

