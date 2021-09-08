Governor Samuel Ortom says the armed herdsmen in Benue state have caused enough damage through their activities

According to the governor, the herdsmen have killed over 100 security operatives in the north-central state so far

The Benue governor said the operatives were killed while enforcing the anti-grazing law in the state

Makurdi - Benue state governor, Samuel Ortom has disclosed that 100 security operatives have so far lost their lives in the course of enforcing the Benue State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranching Establishment Law of 2017.

Governor Ortom made the comment on Tuesday, September 7 in Makurdi, the Benue state capital, while receiving the new commissioner of police, Tunji Akingbola.

Governor Ortom is the first governor in the current political dispensation to sign the anti-grazing law. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Channels Television quoted him as saying:

“More than 100 security men have been killed in the course of providing security for lives and properties in Benue state in the course of implementing this our law.”

South-South governors insist on anti-grazing law

Chairman of South-South Governors Forum and governor of Delta state, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, said the governors will go ahead will the law in their various domains.

Vanguard newspaper reports that the governor said the rejection of the law by the cattle breeders association recently is an open display of ignorance regarding the law.

He said through his spokesman, Olisa Ifeajika:

“The governors are not trying to make laws to change any federal law; they are to make laws for the good governance of their states and they are entitled to that within the law. I don’t know how they see the National Assembly! To even contemplate it alone, is abnormal.”

On his part, Delta commissioner for information, Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu on Thursday, September 2 said the law to ban open grazing in the state would promote healthy and harmonious living among farmers and herders.

Aniagwu said that the law was not targeted at any section of the society but to provide a healthy living among stakeholders in the farming and cattle rearing business.

He said that the constant clashes between farmers and herders in the country necessitated the call for legislation to ban open grazing, especially in southern Nigeria.

Rivers joins long list of states prohibiting open grazing

Recall that Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, August 19 signed the Open Rearing and Grazing Prohibition Law 2021.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by one of the governor's spokespersons, Kelvin Ebiri, and seen by Legit.ng.

The south-south state joins the numerous southern states passing the bill in recent weeks despite opposition from the presidency.

