The race for the position of the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is gathering momentum by the day

Front runners have emerged in the various positions to be contested for in the highly anticipated PDP national convention

Interestingly, while members are preparing for the exercise, some others are angling for control of the party

FCT, Abuja - A report by ThisDay newspaper indicates that northern leaders are considering the adoption of a consensus option to select the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), following the zoning of the office to the region.

The report, however, reveals that a former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark and a former Governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Sule Lamido are front-runners in the race for the position.

Prince Secondus may find his way back to the PDP saddle per scheming by some party chieftains. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP

Source: Getty Images

However, the loyalists of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and a former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki have intensified their alleged quest to take charge of the party’s machinery and truncate the bid for a southern presidential candidate.

Atiku and Saraki’s loyalists are said to be plotting to take control of the party so as to retain the presidency in the north in 2023.

Part of their plan is to institute a court case against the party to ensure the return of the immediate past chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus.

Meanwhile, the southern leaders in the party have micro zoned the offices zoned to the region.

While the southwest will get the national secretary and national women leader, the southeast will produce the national publicity secretary, national financial secretary, and deputy national secretary.

According to the zoning arrangement, the deputy national chairman and national auditor will emerge from the south-south.

PDP southern leaders bicker ahead of election

In a related development, another report indicates that a fresh crisis is brewing within the PDP following the decision of the leadership of the party to zone the national chairman position to northern Nigeria.

The decision to zone the office was made without clarifying whether the 2023 presidential ticket of the party would be zoned to the south or be thrown open.

According to the report, leaders and chieftains of the PDP in the southern zones are now at loggerheads over the developments.

