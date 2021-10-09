Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, has taken to social media to tackle actress Sonia Ogiri for her remarks about Tiwa Savage

Earlier, Ogiri had, in a video, blasted Tiwa for recording a sex tape with her lover which has now led to its leakage and threats of blackmail

Reacting to her video, Daddy Freeze accused her of attacking Tiwa at her point of pain, and then demanded Ogiri apologized

Following Tiwa Savage's revelation of someone attempting to blackmail her over intimate footage with her man, Nigerians have taken to social media to react.

Just recently, actress Sonia Ogiri made a video in which she criticized Tiwa for recording an intimate moment with her lover while pointing out that there was every tendency for it to be a tool for blackmail in future.

Daddy Freeze tells Sonia Ogiri to apologize

Reacting to her video, media personality, Daddy Freeze called Ogiri out on her remarks.

According to Freeze, not only was she attacking Tiwa at her point of pain but she was also judging her.

He continued:

"Apologize before this clout you are chasing ends badly. Like I said earlier, you can't use an expensive wig to cover an empty head"

How it all started

Narrating how it started, Tiwa said she was leaving a radio station when her road manager sent her a message and told her to check it immediately.

According to her, as soon as she opened it, she saw that it was a video she made with her man. The mother of one stated that she sent it to her manager and then asked him what they could do about it.

Tiwa's manager asked her how much the blackmailer was asking for. The singer, however, noted that she is not ready to part with her money as the blackmailer may continue to request more money if she sends the first one.

