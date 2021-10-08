President Muhammadu Buhari has been given the certificate of Incorporation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)

According to reports, he was presented with this certificate at the state house on Friday, October 8 by the miister of state for petroleum, Timipre Sylva

Meanwhile, The NNPC LTD was incorporated by the Corporate Affairs Commission recently, after it received an application for its registration from the FG

Abuja- President Muhammadu Buhari has received the Certificate of Incorporation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

He was presented with the certificate by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, Registrar Corporate Affairs Commission, Alhaji Garba Abubakar and NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kyari, at the State House, in Abuja on Friday, October 8.

Photos of this report were shared on the Facebook page of a presidential media aide, Buhari Sallau.

President Buhari has just received the Certificate of Incorporation for NNPC. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

Others present include; the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Budget & National Planning Aliyu Ahmed; Chief of Staff to President Buhari, Ibrahim Gambari; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources Dr. Nasir Sani Gwarzo, and NNPC CFO, Umar Isa Ajiya.

Earlier, The NNPC LTD was incorporated by the Corporate Affairs Commission on September 22 after it received an application for its registration from the Federal Government.

Following the signing of the Petroleum Industry Bill into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, August 17, Mr Sylva had said that the (NNPC) will become a commercial company within six months.

He said a transitional committee was already in place to incorporate NNPC Limited.

Under the recently signed Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), was expected to transform to a limited liability company, a fact that has now been accomplished.

Source: Legit