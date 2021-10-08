Popular Nollywood veteran, Chiwetalu Agu has sparked reactions on social media after video clips of his arrest made the rounds on social media

The actor was allegedly arrested by soldiers in Onitsha for wearing an outfit which had the Biafra flag on it

In another video sighted online, Agu was seen stating his case to the soldiers as he explained that he knows what to do or not given his level of education

Videos of Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu being arrested by men of the Nigerian army has caused quite a stir on social media.

The movie veteran was reportedly arrested in Onitsha by soldiers for rocking a Biafran flag outfit in the open.

Chiwetalu Agu says his outfit is a rising sun Photo credit: @officialkobbycaptain/@warritatafo_com

Source: Instagram

Chiwetalu Agu speaks

Another video clip shared by actress, Destiny Etiko showed the arrested movie star explaining himself to the soldiers who arrested him.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The 65-year-old man who sat on the floor argued that he is allowed to wear the outfit on him because the design on it is simply a rising sun and not a Biafra flag or the emblem of a security network.

As he rose to follow one of the officers, Agu added that with his level of education, he knows areas to go to and where to stay away from.

An enraged Etiko marvelled at how her senior colleague was embarrassed.

"What sort of embarrassment is this na? Free Chinwetalu Agu now. He is not the cause of your problems."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

magic_finger_braids:

"Nah only social media unah for dey speak up?"

obimelodyobi94:

"This is painful to watch an elderly man being treated like this. God please do something."

_success_kosy:

"The way he was been dragged on the road made me cry."

pinksoul_oby:

"They are always in a hurry to bully people who are harmless."

achalugonwanyioma:

"Na Rising sun oo.. There is no place dey wrote Biafra on the cloth."

Nigerian Army explains why Chiwetalu Agu was arrested

The Nigerian Army revealed why its troops arrested veteran actor, Chiwetalu Agu on Thursday, October 7 in Onitsha, Anambra state.

A statement from the Nigerian Army spokesman, Onyema Nwachukwu, noted that the actor was soliciting support for the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the commercial city, while dressed in their colours.

The statement also accused the actor of breaching the peace in the commercial city of Onitsha with his conduct.

Source: Legit