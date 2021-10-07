Popular Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, has struggled to eat fufu in a trending new video on social media

The talented movie star is currently in the country of Ghana to promote his new movie Bad Comments

Many people have reacted to the way he ate with one saying he should not change the Ghanaian culture

Popular Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, recently left Ghanaians amused following a video of him eating their native fufu and light soup in Ghana.

In the video, Iyke is seen with a bowl of fufu and plenty of meat and fish before him.

A collage of Jim Iyke. Middle shot is the video of him eating the fufu. Photo credit: @jim.iyke/Instagram

Source: UGC

Even though he is obviously enjoying the food, he struggles to cut the fufu with his hand the Ghanaian way.

He is heard praising the food and in the end, the actor concluded that:

“I will just go to the hotel and pass out after this”.

Watch video below:

Reaction

Many people have laughed over the video and left various comments.

Obaa, for instance, wrote that Jim Iyke is trying to change Ghana’s culture with the way he cuts the fufu:

obaa_yesu_hardcore: “See how he dey cut the fufu, massa don’t come change our culture way of how to eat it.”

Owahenea, however, loves the way Jim Iyke ate the fufu:

owahenea: “Bro l like the way your are eating the fufu.”

Shrub also commented that Jim was eating the fufu like he would eat Eba:

shrubsecrets_gh: “Hahahah like he's eating 3ba.”

Source: Legit