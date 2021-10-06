An 18-year-old student on Wednesday, October 6, shot multiple people in a fresh mass shooting incident

At least four people were also injured in the ugly incident that took place at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas

Arlington police has asked for the peopl's help in finding the suspect identified as Timothy George Simpkins

The United States of America has again witnessed another incident of a mass school shooting on Wednesday morning, October 6, at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas.

According to ABC News, an 18-year-old student, Timothy George Simpkins shot multiple people leaving 4 injured in the chaos trailing the incident.

The police noted that two of the victims suffered gunshot wounds. It was gathered that three of the four victims who were students have been hospitalized, while the fouthe an older person may have been a teacher.

Police said this was not a random act of violence and that the suspect allegedly got into a fight before drawing the weapon.

CNN also confirming the report stated that Arlington police are asking for the public's help in finding him.

Police identified the suspect as 18-year-old

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

have identified the suspect of today's school shooting as a student, 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins, and

Source: Legit Newspaper