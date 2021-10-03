A man identified as Hayatu Galadima who claimed to be a Lance Corporal was arrested by NDLEA operatives

The suspect was nabbed alongside his accomplice, Hamisu Adamu, around the Gwagwalada area in Abuja

The suspects were reported to be in possession of hard drugs, ammunition, and communication equipment suspected to be for bandits

A suspected fake soldier, Hayatu Galadima and his accomplice, Hamisu Adamu have been apprehended by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Both men were said to be conveying drugs, ammunition and communication equipment to bandits in Kaduna when they were nabbed.

NDLEA intercepted the fake soldier with drugs and communication gadgets for bandits. Photo credit: NDLEA

Femi Babafemi, NDLEA’s director of media and advocacy, in a statement shared on the Facebook page of the agency on Sunday, October 3, said the suspects were arrested along Gwagwalada expressway, Abuja.

Recovered items

Some items were recovered from the duo. Among them were; 21 RLA 7.45mm ammunition concealed in water bottle, 16 packs of new two-way radio (Walkie talkie) and four army coloured head masks.

Part of the statement read:

"While Hayatu Galadima claimed to be a Lance Corporal serving in Ibadan, they added that they were taking the exhibits to Kaduna and Kano. Preliminary investigation however indicates that the suspects may have contact with bandits in the North West."

Recall that telecommunications services in Zamfara, Sokoto and Kaduna states were suspended recently.

According to Babafemi, there was a possibility that the suspects were moving the two-way radios to bandits affected by the suspension.

The agency's FCT command that made the arrest has been directed to transfer the suspects to relevant authorities for further investigation.

The authorities mentioned were the Nigerian Army and another intelligence agency, which had earlier placed the duo on its watch list.

Kaduna telecom services to be shut down

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has announced that as the Kaduna state government prepares to launch an attack on bandits, some telecommunication services will be shut down in some LGAs.

According to him, LGAs near states like Katsina and Zamfara will be the worst hit by the decision.

Just like Kaduna state, the federal government had earlier ordered telecom networks to shut down services operating in Zamfara state for two weeks. The decision was taken following the worsening security situation in the state.

Source: Legit.ng