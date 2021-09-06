Rivers state on Monday, September 6, lost one of its former military administrators, Brigadier General Anthony Ukpo

Late Brigadier General Ukpo succumbed to an illness on Monday after months of battling with it

The former governor was the information minister during General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida’s regime

Confirmed claims indicate that a former military administrator of Rivers state, retired Brigadier General Anthony Ukpo, has passed on.

Daily Trust reports that Brigadier General Anthony Ukpo died in the morning of Monday, September 6.

A constitutional lawyer, Leonard Anyogu, secretary of the Ogoja State Creation Committee which was chaired by Ukpo, confirmed his death, AIT News added.

The deceased recently lost two of his sibling about two weeks ago (Photo: Wikipedia)

Recently, two of his elder siblings, Madam Lydia Ukpo in the USA and Archbishop Joseph Edra Ukpo, passed on.

Anyogu revealed that Ukpo died in the morning at an undisclosed hospital after a protracted sickness.

He said:

“I can confirm that the former Milad died this morning. He died in a hospital this morning. It is very sad. Cross River State has lost an asset.”

