If there is anything Ka3na Jones is good at, it is definitely the art of 'stepping on necks' with drop-dead gorgeous outfits and this time is no different.

As Nigeria marks 61 years of Independence from Britain, several people have taken to social media to honour the day in their own unique ways.

The BBNaija star celebrated Independence Day in style. Photo credit: @official_ka3na

For the 2020 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, fashion is the chosen way.

The Lockdown ex-housemate recently took to her Instagram page to remind fans just how good she is at this thing called fashion.

Posing in a dazzling sheer and beaded bodysuit with spikes at the bust area, Ka3na's look was reminiscent of a white swan.

She posed in the outfit barefooted, a cute white furry puppy as her only companion - or accessory.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

"Alexa please play Miss Independent"

Swipe to see photos below:

Boss lady, K3na

When it comes to reality stars who put in extra effort in looking their best, Ka3na Jones easily comes to mind.

The BBNaija reality star who owns a brand dedicated to recreating stylish looks sure comes through with rocking these ensembles.

During the BBNaija Reunion show, the mother of one made sure to stand out with every outfit she appeared in.

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled 11 photos of Ka3na rocking stunning outfits.

Joke Silva marks Independence Day anniversary

Nollywood veteran, Joke Silva and wife of veteran actor, Olu Jacobs, shared a lovely photo of herself dressed in an iro and buba with asoke.

She accompanied the lovely photo with a message of encouragement to Nigerians not to lose hope in the country.

This comes two days after she marked her 60th birthday with some gorgeous photos.

Agbani Darego: 20 years later

Agbani Darego is a Nigerian model and beauty queen who has risen to become a household name in the fashion industry following her victory at the Miss World pageantry in 2001.

While Miss World is the oldest running international beauty pageant having been created in the United Kingdom by Eric Morley in 1951, 2001's edition was a defining moment as it stood out for many reasons.

Darego did not only make Nigeria proud but also the African continent as well as after emerging as the first indigenous African to win the crown.

Well, it has been 20 years and though married with a child and several more achievements under her belt, 38-year-old Darego is still killing it on the fashion scene and giving loads of women a run for their money.

