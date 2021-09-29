BBNaija The Buzz show host, Toke Makinwa, has had fans wondering about Whitemoney’s relationship status after a recent episode

Toke who was having a discussion with other celebs on the show noted that Whitemoney might actually be married, with a wife and kids

The media personality felt it might be the case as she spoke on the space Whitemoney appears to give the female housemates on the show

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Whitemoney, is once again a topic of discussion on social media. This time, The Buzz show host, Toke Makinwa, had fans of the show wondering about the young man’s marital status.

While speaking during the BBNaija The Buzz show, Toke recounted a conversation between Cross and Whitemoney where the latter said he loved to take his time and protects himself from the females in the house.

A guest on the show, Basketmouth, also noted that Whitemoney once described the ladies on the show as his daughters. According to him, that was his way of distancing himself from them.

Toke Makinwa raises questions about Whitemoney's marital status. Photos: @whitemoney_, @tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

Speaking further, Toke added that Whitemoney seemed to be focused on what the people watching the show were seeing, which makes her feel he is acting for the benefit of viewers.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Not stopping there, Toke asked what if he had a wife and kids outside the house.

In her words:

“He was worried more about what other people were seeing. Which makes me lean towards the fact that I think he is playing for the people outside. What If he has a wife and kids? What if when he comes out we find out that this guy is actually married.”

Basketmouth however disagreed with Toke and said that she was taking things too far.

See the video below:

Social media users react

Whitemoney is no doubt one of the most popular housemates on the show and many of his fans were not pleased with Toke’s take on the issue. Others were also prepared to love him with his wife and kids if truly he had one.

Read some of their comments below:

Isabel_obiageli:

“So because he is not touching and kissing all over the place.. Then he must be married... Na wa oo.”

Its_diva_t:

“We love him and his kids inclusive toke and co, make una deal with it.una no de tire to fight grace.”

Gucikuci:

“If u r not frolicking on camera...it means you have wife and kids...why is she taking this thing too far...just like Basketmouth asked...make una allow this young man win ooo.”

Etynobaofficial:

“Looking more like it.”

Ladydoc_b:

“He is older than the age stated and he is conscious of it. Everything is for the camera.”

Ella_unbeatableify:

“He is not even that age he claims to be old man.”

Interesting.

Whitemoney not threatened by Pere and Angel's return to the house

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eyes housemate, Whitemoney has expressed how satisfied he is with the return of Pere and Angel who spent 24 hours in the white room.

He made the revelation during his diary session where he declared that he is not threatened by anyone.

He also talked about the BBNaija season 6 house that was filled with top professionals, saying that for a common street boy like him to make it to the finals is enough reason to be thankful.

Source: Legit