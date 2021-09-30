Governor Dave Umahi says the problems the southeast region is currently facing is self-made and the people should be held responsible

The governor who has been very vocal against the agitations in the region, said the Igbos are their own problems

He condemned the sit-at-home action in the southeast on Mondays and said the people are hurting themselves

Abakaliki - The Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi has said the people of the southeast were responsible for the ongoing crises and killings in the region.

Governor Umahi stated this during the World Igbo Day celebration at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki on Wednesday, September 29.

Governor Umahi has been very vocal in condemning the activities of agitators in the southeast. Photo credit: Ebonyi state government

Source: Facebook

Represented at the occasion by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, the Punch newspaper quoted the governor as saying:

“We are our own problems. We, Igbos, are undoing ourselves. We are the cause of what we suffer today.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

There are reports that the recent killings in the southeast has sparked outrage against secessionists in the one peaceful region.

More southeast opinion leaders, traditional rulers, and prominent politicians have been speaking out against the secessionists.

Similarly, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has said the Igbo nation was now under siege by criminal elements.

Vanguard newspaper reports that the comment was made by the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Professor George Obiozor at the event in Abakaliki.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo blames IPOB for crisis in southeast

Recall that Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, on Monday, September 27 called on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to explore dialogue instead of resulting to violence.

The advice was given to the secessionists by Professor Obiozor who said what is happening in southeast states at the moment, is not liberation but destruction and devastation.

He advised IPOB leaders to take note of the danger violence has posed in the southeast, adding that the region must avoid the route to perish in violence and insecurity.

Igbo National Council reacts to IPOB’s October 1 sit-at-home order

In a related development, the Igbo National Council, INC, on Saturday, September 25 described the sit-at-home order issued by IPOB, on October 1, while banning the Nigerian flag in Igboland as a step towards endangering the southeast in the Nigerian political struggle.

IPOB had, in a statement, banned the Nigerian flag in the southeast and also declared October 1 a sit-at-home day.

INC president Chilos Godsent, while reacting to IPOB's announcement, said the secessionist group had shown it lacked the capacity to sustain nationhood.

Source: Legit