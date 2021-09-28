Some members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) were on Tuesday, September 28, arrested in Abuja by security agents

The leader of the Islamic group, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakyzaky, is being prosecuted by the federal government for treason

According to the report, police officers were also drafted to the scene of the incident to restore peace and order

A report by Daily Trust indicates that some female members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) were beaten up by soldiers along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway in the nation’s capital on Tuesday, September 28.

Legit.ng gathered that the soldiers, who mounted strategic location on the every-busy road, had flagged the vehicle conveying the women.

Some members of Shiite clashed with security operatives on Tuesday, September 28.

The newspaper reports that immediately they alighted, the soldiers whipped and kicked the defenceless women, saying they were later whisked into a van parked by the road.

According to the report, the soldiers searched the vehicles in a bid to identify IMN members.

The Nation also reports that there was tension in Abuja, following a clash between the police and members of the IMN popularly known as Shi'ites.

It was gathered that the clash has thrown residents of the city into confusion. The police operatives, while trying to dispatch the protesters, reportedly shot into the air along the Gwarinpa-Kubuwa expressway.

Tension, tight security as El-Zakzaky's trial resumes in Kaduna

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that officers of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) were on red alert around the area and premises of the Kaduna state high court following the resumption of Ibrahim El-Zakzaky's trial.

It was reported that the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) and his wife, Zeinat, were brought to the court chambers by operatives of the Nigerian correctional service on Wednesday, July 28.

Presiding over the case, Justice Gideon Kurada, among other allegations, will look into charges like the disruption of public peace and unlawful assembly made against El-Zakzaky.

Kaduna state govt files fresh charges against El-Zakzaky

In a related report, the Kaduna state government on Thursday, July 29, announced that it filed further charges against the leader of the IMN, Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky under the treason and treasonable offences act before a Federal High Court.

The government said it was not in agreement with the reasoning and conclusion of the court that let El-Zakzaky and his spouse go.

The lead prosecution counsel, Dari Bayero, stated that there was no doubt that the government would appeal the case.

